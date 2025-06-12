Lunatic Senator Forcibly Removed From Kristi Noem's Presser As Lib Meltdown Continues

The Libs are MELTING down right now as ICE continues to clear out California.

Now, Libs melting down isn't exactly news. They've been in meltdown mode for years now. Maybe a decade-plus. But this one? This one grabbed me by the plumbs, because it came with video.

It also involved Kristi Noem, and she's an OutKick star. I will be DAMNED if someone attacks Kristi Noem. Ain't happening. Not on my watch. Not now. Not ever.

Anyway, California Senator Alex Padilla barged into Kristi's press briefing Thursday afternoon, and started demanding answers from the US Secretary of Homeland Security. Obviously, he wanted to cause a scene, because that's all the Dems have left.

They need to make noise. They need to get in front of the cameras, and act holier-than-thou, because, frankly, they're losing the plot.

LA is a war zone because of what they continue to call "peaceful protests." Same thing is happening in Seattle. Libs all over the country are planning to wreck this place on Saturday. It's gonna get nasty.

Which is why Alex here decided to look like a jackass on camera. Because it's all they have left:

Dems continue to act like children

See ya later, senator! Don't let the door hit you on the way out!

Also, I love when these lunatics yell, "hands off!" as they're being whisked away. Huh? What did you expect was going to happen, dummy? You just barged into a room where an adult was speaking, and started yelling at her like a toddler needing attention. The sort of behavior used to come with an ass-beating where I grew up. Lord knows I've been on the wrong side of a wooden spoon many times.

And then you kept resisting as they tried to remove you. Of COURSE they're gonna put their hands on you, idiot! You lost the "hands off" privilege the second you started behaving like a jackass.

Anyway, it looks like the Dems are handling things well right now. Gavin Newsom is bickering with folks on Twitter like a pissed-off teenager. The American Flag is being burned in Seattle. ICE agents are being spit on.

And yet, through all of it, the Libs are STILL trying to tell us that we're the ones overreacting. That big, bad Donald Trump doesn't like peaceful protests.

It's amazing. It's hilarious. It's pathetic.

It's the Democratic Party in 2025.