Here's Some Free Advice: Save The Fully Nude-On-Nude Massages Until After The Compliance Inspections

Massage parlors, the gift that keeps on giving. No matter how many busts there are for illegal happy endings, they keep on providing them. Why are so many in the news and are there any legit places to get a legit massage?

It's hard to say, but based on what went down last week, it doesn’t appear that there are many legit massage parlors in the Fort Walton Beach, Florida area.

On Tuesday, January 13, there was the unforgettable Fang Wang, who was arrested after allegedly "defecating towards officers to evade arrest."

The legacy defining moment for her didn’t work. Her dispute with a Department of Health employee ultimately ended with her arrest, despite the defecation.

The following day, Fort Walton Beach Police Department officers arrested a massage parlor employee at New Magnolia Spa for allegedly providing unprotected sex for cash.

This Was a Very Bad Time for a Compliance Inspection

WKRG reports that around 10:15 am on January 14, an employee with the Florida Department of Health witnessed what they believed was sexual activity while conducting a compliance inspection.

They called the FWBPD. The suspected sexual activity in one of the rooms was described as a man nude and uncovered with a woman, later identified as 44-year-old Xuemei Zhao, also nude.

A mid-compliance inspection fully nude-on-nude massage. Those are hard to explain away, and the man allegedly didn’t.

According to officers, he told them that Zhao had offered him unprotected sex for cash. This is precisely why you don’t go fully nude during a compliance inspection.

I get it, the inspections are probably sprung on you without any notice. You could conduct a legit massage business, but that seems out of the question.

So short of having a bell at the front counter or rooms that change colors when trouble is afoot, maybe cut down on the massages where the employee takes off all their clothes.

It's a thought, likely a dumb one, but one that I think should at least be discussed between management and employees.

For her part, Zhao was arrested and charged with unlicensed massage work. She's also being held on an ICE immigration detainer, as is another woman who was also at the business.