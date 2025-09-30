Answering The Door Of Your Massage Parlor Naked Is A Good Way To Raise Suspicions About Your Business

If you're trying to fly under the radar and not raise any suspicions that your massage parlor is handing out happy endings for an extra charge, answering the door of your business without any clothes on isn’t the best way to go about doing that.

That seems like common sense and that was more than likely the approach of this Naples, Florida massage parlor when it first started. Then, before you know it, business is booming, you let your guard down and stop getting dressed after every client.

You're answering the door naked, nosy people are starting to notice that only men are visiting, and all of a sudden there's an undercover detective who booked an appointment trying to arrange one of those happy endings that are suspected of taking place.

That's how you find yourself under arrest and accused of operating an illicit massage parlor. That happened to 50-year-old Kathy Liu last Thursday.

Gulf Coast News Now reports that the Naples Police Department had their Special Investigations Unit detectives start taking a look at Healing Spa Asian Massage on September 15.

Florida Massage Parlor Owner Arrested After Greeting Some Clients Naked And Allegedly Offering "Extras"

Detectives had received reports of only men visiting the business and being greeted by an Asian woman who was sometimes naked when answering the door. They started online and found the massage parlor on websites dedicated to illicit massage parlors.

Then came surveillance of the parlor and an undercover operation which, to my surprise, took place on Thursday. Sometimes these things take a couple of visits to "gather evidence" and make an arrest.

The undercover officer who arrived for his appointment was never asked for identification, and the visit wasn’t logged anywhere either. A couple of red flags, but is it enough to make an arrest? Maybe not yet.

During the massage, the detective says he was offered illicit services for $50 or $100. When he told Liu that he had to go to his car to get the money, multiple detectives entered the massage parlor and arrested Liu.

She now faces charges of prostitution in a massage establishment, failure to provide a customer log, and health and safety violations.

That's a tough break. But unless other businesses adopt an answer-the-door naked policy, you're going to attract some unwanted attention.