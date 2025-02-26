Massage Parlor Owner By The Name Of Soon Bang Has Been Charged With Prostitution & Money Laundering

A New Jersey massage parlor was raided by police last week as part of an investigation into the activities conducted by employees who were believed to be engaging in the solicitation of prostitution.

Soon Bang, aka Cindy, the 63-year-old owner of the Oasis Spa in Denville, New Jersey, was arrested. As was a 67-year-old employee, who The Smoking Gun reports admitted to "engaging in sexual intercourse and providing ‘hand jobs’ with clients in exchange for money."

You can't do any of that during a massage. Investigators say they found "a large quantity of condoms…hidden within a mattress" that was located in a "back makeshift bedroom."

To make things worse for Bang - sometimes your name fits your line of work like a glove - condoms were found "hidden in a plant" in a massage room.

I don’t know about you, but there's something about the "Happy Massage Time" that gives off that brothel vibe. It's hard to tell though. The "Clean, Quiet and Comfortable" that follows does throw you off the scent a bit.

Soon Bang was charged with several crimes after her massage parlor was raided during a prostitution investigation

Maybe it works on an amateur like myself. But these investigators weren't fooled at all. After searching through the massage parlor/brothel, they turned their attention to Bang's home.

There they found a large quantity of cash hidden in her bedroom along with more of the "same style condom that was located in the Oasis Spa."

Bang, during an interview with officers, said she "does not verify the identities of her employees or check their identification." She also indicated that she was aware of the spa's numerous "explicit acts with customers" online reviews.

She was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution, money laundering, and engaging in prostitution. She's due in court next month.

TSG reports, because, evidently, a massage parlor being owned by someone named Soon Bang isn't already funny enough, that the company was originally formed in 2022 by someone named Dongmei Wang. Bang was named president later that year.