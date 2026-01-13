Woman Learns A License Is Needed To Practice Massage Therapy In San Antonio, Oh & Happy Endings Aren't Allowed

You can operate a massage parlor in San Antonio, Texas provided you have the proper license to do so. That's the first lesson the San Antonio Police Department handed out to a 32-year-old woman last week.

The second lesson, and arguably the more important of the two, is that license or not, you can't provide happy endings for your customers. In the famous words of one Michigan massage parlor, "Warning No Sexual."

The clients may not enjoy their visits as much and there could be an associated loss of business. On a more positive note, you won't be accused of alleged prostitution. Nor will you be arrested for such a crime.

Those lessons from the SAPD were delivered to Carmen Brooke last Thursday, reports KTSA. She was arrested following an investigation.

Now for those interested in conducting their own investigations into the matter, the name of the massage parlor in question wasn’t released. And you should probably talk that out with someone before trying to pinpoint the location.

I don’t know exactly how it works, whether the police shut down the spot for a period of time, but I'd bet Brooke is going to lie low for a while anyway.

Strip Malls in San Antonio Aren’t the Wild West, Not Yet Anyway

According to KTSA, officers acted on a tip about possible illegal activity taking place at this particular unnamed massage establishment. It's not mentioned how the investigation was conducted, but they got what they needed.

What they needed was enough evidence to charge Brooke with prostitution and unlicensed practice of massage therapy.

San Antonio isn’t going to allow just anyone to set up shop in a strip mall and start handing out massages, whether they include extras or not. You can’t have your fine strip malls overrun with debauchery.

You give up the strip malls and who knows where this ends. If you're not careful, people are setting up massage therapy tents and the crumbling of society accelerates at an unbelievable rate.

Trust me, nobody wants that. Not even the customers who are looking for a massage that puts some pep back in their step.