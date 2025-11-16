Michigan Massage Parlor's 'No Sexual' Sign Not Convincing Enough To Throw Off Police

Romeo police say the “Warning No Sexual" sign at Umi Spa was nothing more than false advertising.

It's going to take a lot more than simply tossing up a "Warning No Sexual" sign to convince police that your massage parlor isn’t conducting illicit business.

It's a step in the right direction, but you have to follow that up with action. Action that, believe it or not, doesn’t include alleged happy endings. That's easier said than done for some massage parlors.

Police in Romeo, Michigan claim that the sign in Umi Spa, which opened up a few months ago, was a lie. They allege that there was "sexual" going on inside the business, which is supposed to be a foot massage spa.

WXYZ Detroit reports that a raid was conducted on the business last week and that one person was arrested in the prostitution sting.

Police Chief Kevin Roy said that tips about what was taking place inside the foot massage spa led to a case being opened. The Michigan State Police and Macomb County sheriff's deputies teamed up to take a closer look into it.

Michigan Police Crack Down on Alleged Prostitution Behind Spa Doors

Romeo doesn’t want these sorts of alleged activities in their community. They want a business with a "Warning No Sexual" sign posted to stick to that. Ignoring that gives the rest of the legit businesses a bad name or reduction in business.

Police aren’t ready to stop at the arrest of someone at the business. They could also turn their attention to the clients who took advantage of the alleged illegal activity.

"The business is represented as a foot massage spa and they’re going in and being propositioned. To any clients that participated, know this is an active investigation and not over with," Roy said.

You can take those fun and games elsewhere. Romeo doesn’t want to take part in having the integrity of their massage parlors questioned. It's not how they roll.

"I got to tell you. This is a small, tight-knit community. Strong moral values. Places of worship. This kind of business isn’t acceptable anywhere. Certainly, not in Romeo."