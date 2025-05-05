Woman Accidentally Books A Massage At A Brothel
By now everyone has heard a story about some strip mall massage parlor getting busted for handing out illegal happy endings. Who could forget the time that Soon Bang, the owner of a New Jersey massage parlor, was charged with prostitution and money laundering?
There have been countless others. But what about a brothel that has happy ending-free massages? Do those exist? If you accidentally book a massage at one and don’t know it's a full-service brothel, they do.
That's what a woman who posted a now-viral TikTok video is claiming anyway. She ignored the red flags, got her massage, and only realized afterward her honest mistake.
"I went and just had a massage the other week. After the gym, my neck was sore," she explains. "Well, since then I've found out that it is a full-service brothel."
She added, "In hindsight, there were flags, and they were red and wavy, and I didn’t even think about it."
What kind of red and wavy red flags did she not notice/ignore? There was the woman asleep on a couch in the window. And the fact that they had to call someone to make sure the payment went through. Not as bright red as the woman in the window, but still somewhat of a red flag.
Then there was a guy who walked in and said that he was going to wait for the woman giving her a massage to finish up. Apparently, that's who he was there to see. When she was finished, she called him in without the typical changing of the towels and proper cleansing protocol.
Somehow, this woman is not alone and there are many others who end up in a brothel looking for a happy ending-free massage
Some of the more than 1,000 comments offered up advice on how to spot the differences between a massage parlor and a brothel beyond the red flags she missed.
One of the pieces of advice was not being able to see through the windows or doors on the business. That's a red flag, according the commenter, that there's some "funny business" going on behind the obstructed view.
That makes sense. As did another piece of advice that suggested checking out the business' reviews before heading in. There will usually be an indication that it's not a massage-only place of business.
What doesn’t make sense is the number of people who also made this exact mistake. They, too, missed the many, many red flags that let you know you're in a place for "working women" admitting their mistake in response to this clip.
- I did this! My back was so bad and my partner pulled up at a random massage place we saw. The lady gave me a lot of weird compliments and kissed my back it was so weird I will never recover
- This happened to me and I left a google review saying how disappointing & painful the massage was. Only months after did I randomly check the other reviews and work it out 😭😭
- Lol this happened to me a couple of years ago but didn’t get a massage. I was refused & was told men only, I was SO confused. But I looked around properly.. dim lighting & only men in the waiting area, AWKWARD 😅
- GUUURRRL I'VE DONE THIS😂😂😂😂 why the fug was the brothel in a MALL!!
- I’ve been there sis - my bank statement said personal touch 💀
- I know a guy this happened to 😂 the red flags were its weird location, cash only, and being asked WHAT RACE GIRL HE WANTED 💀 so oblivious he autoresponded "does it make a difference?" 😂
- Me in Prague 😭 it didn’t click until way after, it was legit a mattress on the floor & she kept talking about how good I looked. thought it was weird but thought it might just be a dif country thing
- I did this a few weeks back 💀😂 I didn’t realise there were so many of them 😂😂😂 I nearly died but had to commit to the bit because mumma didn’t raise no quitter 😂