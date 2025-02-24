Heidi Klum's Date Night In Las Vegas Turns Into A Lingerie Photo Shoot In Front Of Her Hotel Window

Heidi Klum doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk.

How many supermodels appear in lingerie ads then aren’t caught dead in lingerie after a date night pressed up against the window of a Vegas hotel room for an impromptu photo shoot?

I don’t have those numbers in front of me, but I'll bet it's a lot. I don’t see a ton of them sharing any of the results of the photo shoots, if they're even participating in them.

Heidi Klum does and these sorts of sessions in various states of undress are how she spends her free time these days. You can hit 50 and disappear if you want to.

Heidi's not doing that. She's taken it as a sign that the clock is ticking.

There's not an unlimited amount of time available to strip down and have the internet buzzing. She's making the most of what time there is.

After a date night, according to Page Six, with her much younger husband, Tom Kaulitz, she turned him into her photographer and gave the Sphere on giant eye full from her hotel room.

Heidi Klum continues to own the internet whenever she wants

Once again, as the example she wants to be for others, she's walking the walk. It's easy to appear in lingerie campaigns then toss on a pair of sweatpants and an old t-shirt.

It takes a leader like Heidi to say I'm not going to do that. I'm going to go out in the snow on a balcony in Aspen in my lingerie. I'm going to take off my top in St. Barts. And you're damn right, I'm not going to spend too much time without a thong bikini on.

It's touching, it's inspiring, it's everything you would hope for from the supermodel and more. What an inspiration. What a leader. What a content run for Heidi Klum.

It's her world, we're just living in it.