Heidi Klum Is Back In Her 'Natural Habitat' Posing For The Camera In A Thong Bikini

I, for one, am relieved to see Heidi Klum back in her "natural habitat." It's been a month since we last heard from her in a thong, and, admittedly, I was starting to get a little worried.

Had she headed indoors and gone into hiding not to be seen until the summer? Were we not going to get more of the supermodel torching social media in various states of dress?

That didn’t sound like the Heidi Klum we've all grown to love. She lives in bikinis, sometimes topless. She wouldn’t have abandoned that so soon in the new year.

I'm right about that. There's no need to worry. She hadn’t covered up and gone indoors. The sun is out somewhere, and she's going to find it. It's her natural habitat.

Heidi was back in it on Monday. Her bikini was on, and the camera was trained on her as she walked around on a balcony in parts unknown.

Heidi Klum is back doing what she loves as host and bikini model

That's the content her more than 12 million followers and beyond have been waiting patiently for. Heidi's been busy this month and out of her natural habitat.

It was reported earlier this month that she would not be returning for the 20th season of America's Got Talent. According to Deadline, after being on the show for 11 of the past 12 seasons, she's leaving.

Mel B is taking her spot alongside returning judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. The 20th season is set to premiere May 27.

That doesn’t mean Heidi is fading out of the spotlight. Not only is she back in her natural habitat, she's returning to host Project Runway, which is coming back for a 10-episode season in 2025 that will air on Disney’s Freeform and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

The reality show is lucky to have her back as the host, as is her natural habitat.