Hawk Tuah's Disappearance After Crypto Controversy Has People Talking

We may need to send an eagle to try and find Hawk Tuah, as the viral star hasn't been heard from in over two weeks since a massive cryptocurrency debacle involving her $HAWK memecoin release.

Tuah, whose real name is Haliey Welch, was last heard from on December 4th, the night of her $HAWK crypto memecoin drop. The coin lost over 95% of its value in just 20 minutes after it was publicly released, plummeting to $30 million from about $425 million. The massive surge and quick drop left many unsuspecting crypto holders stuck with the losses, and wondering what had just happened.

HAWK TUAH'S CRYPTO COIN FELL 95% IN LESS THAN AN HOUR

The reaction was an absolute MESS, as "Hawk Tuah" started trending across social media platforms internationally, and she suddenly found herself in a possible scam that she most likely was not expecting to be in.

As tensions rose and more and more crypto traders were alleging that the $HAWK memecoin was a possible "pump and dump" scheme, Tuah and her team decided to host a Twitter X Spaces livestream to explain (and defend) what happened. The result was an absolute MESS, leaving Tuah herself to eventually sign off in the middle of it, telling people she was "Going go to bed, and see you guys tomorrow."

Hawk Tuah hasn't tweeted, nor done her Talk Tuah podcast since that night.

As more and more people on social media began voicing their concern over what happened to Tuah, earlier this morning multiple investors happened to file a lawsuit against those behind the $HAWK memecoin.

The lawsuit is suing the Tuah The Moon Foundation, and the memecoin's creator, OverHere Ltd., as well as those that were promoting it from the team.

It's important to note that Haliey herself isn't mentioned in the lawsuit, although she still has not said anything publicly or been seen.

Meanwhile, social media is having an absolute LOL about the whole entire thing, unfortunately at Tuah's expense. It appears someone should have talked Tuah before she got involved with crypto in the first place.