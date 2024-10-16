Hawk Tuah Girl's Podcast, Once Again, Brutally Destroyed In The Comments

Stop me if you've heard this one before:

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch shared a new podcast, and the comments are an absolute bloodbath.

It seems like we've reached the point where we can set our watches to Welch dropping a new weekly episode of her "Talk Tuah" podcast and people lighting it up like a Christmas tree.

I'm not complaining. Not even a little bit because this is the kind of comedy I live for, and her latest episode didn't disappoint at all.

Hawk Tuah girl's latest podcast episode roasted in hilarious fashion.

Welch shared a new episode Tuesday titled "I RUINED MY FIRST DATE WITH POOKIE w/ Hannah Berner," and I knew a massacre was going to unfold in the comments before I even took a look.

Check out some of the absolutely hilarious responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I have alzheimers but i never forget to watch talk tuah

As a former stage 2 cancer patient, I am truly grateful for Talk Tuah to help me beat it, I am now on stage 3

Watching this episode while eating a Lunchly, drinking Prime, and listening to KSI's new song. Life is horrible.

was pronounced dead 43 minutes ago but when i heard the doctors say talk tuah just released i had to comeback to life and watch this peak cinema , i now can die with a purpose

Making my Hawktober better, one episode at a time

2 seconds ago, I was a depressed alcoholic father who was on the edge of ending it all. After watching 1 second of your podcast, I felt so strongly compelled to to turn it off, but I resisted. I've built my willpower, edging the pause button on your podcast. Thank you, Talk Tuah. You're the only reason i could quit alcohol.

left my grandmas funeral for this

I sold my little brothers to the cartel in order to pay for my phone bill so I can watch talk Utah. I love you hailey welch

My legs got amputated from diabetes, my wife left me and took the kids, i was recently evicted from my apartment, and this is the only thing that keeps me alive in this world. Thank you Hailey.

My pookie has cancer and i unplugged a random cable and plugged in my phone to listen to the talk tuah podcast and enjoyed every second of it

I'm a struggling father who can't connect with my children. They chose their mother over me and I can't help but to say it has been hard living on my own. I just want to say thank you to the talk tuah podacst for bringing happiness into my life once again.

on EVERYBODY'S souls this is the best podcast we ever watched

Sometimes i feel jealous of deaf people

I remember I was an 80 year old man barely able to walk, but with this podcast I magically turned 20 again! Now I can live life to its fullest! Thank you for inspiring me to turn 20 again! I appreciate it.

Can’t believe people watch this sh*t

I’m 37 and I am single dad who does 12 hour shift everyday. I’m am depressed and had many suicidal thoughts but since talk Tuah dropped those thoughts have completely disappeared. Thanks you Haliey Welch.

leave the internet please

Most people find God, I found Talk Tuah.

Honestly, you simply don't have a sense of humor if you don't find this entertaining. Hawk Tuah was fun for a hot minute, but with every reaction, there's an equal and opposite reaction - or that's what I was taught in school.

Welch's rise to fame swung hard and fast, and I'm sure she cashed in. However, you're now seeing the opposite reaction unfold where people just crush her podcast weekly.

As I've said before, the best comedians out there might be in the comments of the "Talk Tuah" podcast.

The good news for Welch is that her podcast actually puts up legit numbers. The good news for those of us enjoying this trainwreck is that it means more episodes and insanely funny comments are still on the way.