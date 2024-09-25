Hawk Tuah Girl's Podcast Brutally Destroyed With Jokes

Haliey Welch's attempt at becoming a podcasting star might be getting views, but the true win is the comments section.

I stumbled over episode two of the show about a week ago, and it didn't take long to realize the comments were loaded with people just tearing the show to shreds.

It makes sense. Welch is now famous after joking about oral sex. Does that mean she should become a podcaster and content star?

It's a bit of a stretch. At the same time, was a single episode getting crushed a one-off situation or the new norm? We now have that answer.

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch's podcast continues to get destroyed.

Episode two of "Talk Tuah" (get it?) dropped Tuesday and features Kaitlyn Bristowe - a woman I learned about for the first time about five minutes before writing this.

With a title of "I MADE IT OFFICIAL WITH POOKIE," I knew we were in for a fun time in the comments, and the listeners didn't disappoint at all.

Check out some of the comments below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

After 30 years as a coal miner working for the same company, I was just laid off. I went home, parked my car in my garage, hooked up a tube to my exhaust and ran it through the front window of my vehicle. I sat comfortably in the passenger seat, started the engine, I was ready, I thought it was over and suddenly, a notification on my phone: Episode 3 of the Talk Tuah podcast! That notification brought me back to life, and gave me a taste for life again, thank you Talk Tuah.

Skipped my funeral for this

Before Talk Tuah, my wife was cheating on me with Tyrone. After Talk Tuah, I'm now cheating on my wife with Tyrone. Thank you Talk Tuah

Nothing like coming home from a 12hr shift to some good old talk tuah!

I’m a surgeon of 60 years abandoned a heart surgery when I received news this episode was out thank the lord the this podcast was made

I was a racist with nothing but hate in my heart, thanks to talk tuah i covered up my swastika tattoo and decided to change my life for the better

I was a lifelong heroin addict and often resorted to being a male prostitute to fund my addiction. I was on the streets, malnourished, and suffering from severe chlamydia when I got a notification on my phone that episode 3 of "Talk Tuah" Podcast had dropped! I instantly made a 180 degree turn in my life and found that I no longer craved heroin or needed my main client Tyrone for money. My severe Chlamydia disappeared and I started a successful online drop shipping business and became a multimillionaire! I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Haley Welch and the Talk Tuah podcast. Thank you times a million Talk Tuah!

Just jumped out of my plane to watch this

skipped my daughter's birthday for this, greatest talk tuah ever.

earth is 4 billion years (old) and we somehow managed to exist at the same time as the talk tuah podcast, take a moment to reflect how blessed by divinity we are as a specie

the day talk tuah ends is the day my life ends

Before this podcast, I was lonely, depressed, mentally slow. Now I’m even more of those things.

Honestly, I'm starting to think the funniest people in America might not be Shane Gillis and Tim Dillon. It might be random people on YouTube commenting on "Talk Tuah" episodes.

These are the kinds of remarks that are guaranteed to make you laugh. You could be having the worst day possible, and that will change the moment you read these remarks.

Comedy gold.

While everyone is busy mocking "Talk Tuah," it's actually generating very solid viewership. The average views for the first three episodes - keep in mind episode three just came out - is around 689,000. That's a big time number for any podcast…..but it doesn't make the jokes any less funny. Let me know what you think of Welch's attempt to podcast at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.