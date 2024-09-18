Hawk Tuah Girl's Podcast Savagely Roasted With Ruthless Jokes

Haliey Welch should probably avoid the comments on her podcasts if she doesn't want her day ruined.

Welch shot to viral fame as the Hawk Tuah girl after giving a hilarious man on the street interview in Nashville. She made a sex joke, it went viral and the rest is history.

Most attention on the internet lasts a day or two. Welch beat the odds and captured the attention of the internet for weeks.

Hawk Tuah girl's podcast ripped by viewers.

She's now trying to parlay that into a successful podcast, and while she gets views, the audience isn't impressed.

Below are some of the comments on the second episode of "Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch." They're absolutely brutal…..and hilarious.

I sold my house so I could watch Talk Tuah on my 115 inch tv.

I’m a 47 year old construction worker. This morning at the job site a 4 ton concrete pillar fell on my leg, crushing it instantly. I was crippled for life, until i heard the new talk tuah episode came out. My leg healed instantly, i jumped off the stretcher, and scrambled to the nearest computer to watch it.

born too late to explore the earth, born too early to explore the universe, born in time to explore prime talk tuah

Dear Hawk Tuah, I'm a 34 year old man who gambled his house and family away. I was balding, had a serious gooning addiction and had no job or education. When I seen Talk Tuah drop, it opened a door in my life that I never thought would open for me. When i watched your episode of Talk Tuah I was blown away from how much I can learn from this, I used your lessons to enroll in night business classes and overnight I started a business and made 4.3 million dollars. I got hair transplant surgery, I paid my debts, I even reconnected with my wife and kids. They were so happy that I got my life back on track but I told my family it was all thanks to Talk Tuah. I now own 25 businesses across the world and have people making me passive income everyday amounting to 50,000$ a day. All thanks to talk tuah. Thanks Talk Tuah

After a 7 year struggle with chlamydia, talk tuah saved my life. Those who know

"Yo bro quickly hop on, the newest talk tuah episode just dropped"

I used to beat my children and cheat on my life daily. Ever since the Talk Tuah podcast, I’ve become a self made millionaire and a faithful husband and father. Thank you so much Haliey Welch.

ON EVERYONE’S SOUL WE WILL BE EARLY FOR EVERY EPISODE OF TALK TUAH

I skipped my mother's funeral to watch this.

The grim reaper was dragging me away, but when we heard the new episode of talk tuah dropped, he gave me a respectful nod, and i walked away without a scratch, just so i could watch this amazing episode. Inspirational, educational, and overall exceptional content. Best podcast ever. Thanks Talk Tuah!

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire so they could watch Talk Tuah. After watching an episode, both troops are filled with a renewed hatred and a lust for killing.

Im a 12yr iraqi boy i recently stepped on a landmine taking both my legs off. At the hospital i was getting amputated and cleaned. i heard the talk tauh podcast on the tv i immediately stand up ignoring my missing legs and grabbed the remote across the room just to turn it up.

I was a homeless fentanyl addict living on the streets of bangladesh until the newest episode of Talk Tuah podcast came out, now I am an astronaut. Thanks Talk Tuah!!!!

I was an orphan who got touched every single day. I had no will to live. I was about to see the pearly gates, until the glorious, magnificent, prestigious, elegant, eye opening, talk tuah podcast. I showed the orphanage and they never touched me again! Thank you talk tuah! I owe you my life.

My dad asked me to visit my dying grandma in the hospital to "talk to her" but it kinda sounded like "talk TUAH" so I couldn’t stop laughing and then I remembered this podcast so here I am

I just smashed my TV at my party in front of 30 guests because I have to wait for another episode. My wife just took our crying children and said they were all going to spend the week in a hotel. This podcast has destroyed my life.

I don't care who you are, these comments are hilarious. Absolutely hilarious. Do we think it's safe to say some people have had enough of Hawk Tuah girl?

The answer to that question appears to be an overwhelming yes. The comments section is a straight bloodbath. Complete bloodbath full of sarcasm, jokes and people mocking the fact a woman who made a sex joke now has a podcast.

The people in the comments should honestly start writing her content because it'd be a lot more entertaining.

Let's hope she drops a few more episodes because these comments and jokes are a great way to start the morning. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.