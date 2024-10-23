Hawk Tuah Girl Drops Wildly Awkward Podcast, Draws Hilarious Reactions

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch dropped an incredibly poorly timed podcast with Brianna Chickenfry.

As OutKick readers know, we've been having a lot of fun with Welch's "Talk Tuah" podcast. She somehow turned a sex joke during a man on the street interview in Nashville into a legit podcast.

Don't hate the player. Hate the game. This is America, and in this country we believe in capitalism. Welch is crushing it right now, even if her podcast is routinely flamed.

Unfortunately for Welch, the timing of her Tuesday episode couldn't have been worse.

Haliey Welch releases podcast episode with Brianna Chickenfry.

Welch released a podcast episode Tuesday with popular podcaster and social media personality Brianna Chickenfry. Why is that notable?

Chickenfry was dating country music star Zach Bryan until he announced Tuesday that they'd split. Bryan's statement made it seem like it was a mutual breakup. Chickenfry's response on Instagram claimed she was "blindsided" by the news.

To make the situation even more awkward, there's a segment of the podcast where Chickenfry talked about how she never wanted to date someone in the public eye. Her body language was very uncomfortable. It's even more noticeable after the news that broke Tuesday. There's no question it was a very awkward situation. You almost have to wonder what Chickenfry was really thinking.

Watch it starting at 21:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is just a wild situation. Welch dropping a podcast with Chickenfry that discussed dating famous people *ON THE SAME DAY* Zach Bryan announced very publicly they're no longer dating is wild. Talk about bad timing.

It really doesn't get much worse than that. That's an all-time awkward and unfortunately timed situation.

There were also plenty of comments, jokes and reactions that people have gotten used to with every new "Talk Tuah" podcast:

What a truly bizarre and awkward situation that unfolded Tuesday with Chickenfry's love life and the "Talk Tuah" podcast. Genuinely couldn't have timed it worse if you tried. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.