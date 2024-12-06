Paige Spiranac Takes Dig At Hawk Tuah Over Massive Crypto Scheme

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac had some fun at Hawk Tuah's expense on Thursday after the viral Southern star launched the $HAWK cryptocurrency earlier this week and quickly saw it lose over $400 MILLION in just a few hours.

The historic collapse has now put Tuah, whose real name is Haliey Welch, in the crosshairs of the digital cryptoworld, with some claiming they lost millions of dollars on what they believe may be an illegal "pump-and-dump" scheme.

"If I've learned anything, it's to never release a memecoin," Spiranac tweeted in what clearly was a dig at Tuah's troubles. Tuah may now have both the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) as well as other federal agencies (and lawyers) wanting to talk tuah about what exactly she knew and who she got involved with in what potentially could be MAJOR fraud and market manipulation charges.

THE $HAWK MEMECOIN LOST 90% OF ITS MARKET VALUE

When Tuah's $HAWK memecoin launched on Wednesday, it soon skyrocketed to over 900% in value. However, although Tuah's 5 minutes of fame still haven't run out yet, the $HAWK coin sure did as it soon plummeted and lost 91% of its market high, causing cryptobro's to lose their absolute minds. Anyone who has spent any time in the bitcoin, crypto, meme stock world knows exactly how badly Tuah slobbered in the unfamiliar digital currency world where scammers run wild.

With Tuah's coin immediately reaching $400 million, crypto watchdogs from across the globe started looking into it and found questionable transactions from a number of accounts that may be linked to the company running the whole thing. noticed the peculiar and sketchy rise and quick sale of a number of the accounts linked to $HAWK. Hailey's team claims they didn't sell any of their crypto as well as denied any insider trading.

To make matters worse though, Tuah decided to do a Twitter X livestream late Wednesday, which led to some pretty big crypto names calling in and it got WILD.

Just listen to this audio of a high-level crypto guy just absolutely EVISCERATING Tuah's cryptocurrency. I wouldn't be surprised if Paige Spiranac heard this and it was the motivation for her tweet, because this audio is UNREAL.

PAIGE SPIRANAC RIPS HAWK TUAH FOR HER CRYPTO CRAZE

"What the hell were you doing and what is this?! I do this for a living and have seen a million of these projects [like the $HAWK coin]… are you guys insane? What did you think was going to happen? And by the way, who made all the money [from your team?] This is the worst tokenomics I've ever seen and this IS a scheme," crypto investigator Coffeezilla began screaming.

Things became such a crap show that Tuah ended up ending the liveestream out of nowhere before later deleting the entire call, which has since raised more red flags about the shadiness of the entire thing. "Hi guys! I hate to interrupt you but anyhow I'm going to go to bed, and I'll see you guys tomorrow!," Welch said, as if she was at a Sunday picnic and not talking to people who may have just lost millions of dollars by supporting her.

i man what did people think was going to happen?! You're putting your money into a project about HAWK TUAH of all people. Unfortunately for her, Spiranac's advice came too little, too late, as Welch may find herself in some trouble.

DID YOU PURCHASE THE $HAWK COIN? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow with your experience!