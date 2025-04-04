Gracie Hunt Gives Life Lessons In Her Underwear, CBS's Jenny Dell Has A Tiny New Dress & Inverse Jim Cramer!

You know how this class starts, right? Ain't your first rodeo.

While the Libs were trying to figure out what the hell a tariff is so they could act smart about it, they foolishly let us God-fearin' Americans make it to another Friday. IDIOTS!

Tariff, sheriff, Mark Schlereth, I don't care-ith! It's Friday. We ride, boys and girls. Let's GET it.

Welcome to an end-of-the-week Nightcaps – the one where we give out some free life lessons with Gracie Hunt, in her underwear, of course, and go from there.

What else? I've got Jenny Dell reporting for CBS duty in a tiny black dress, the best of the rest from a big week of #content, more tariff madness and the Hooters girls unleash their newest Miss April.

Welcome to the show! Let's get that place out of Chapter 11 hell!

OK, grab you something from the fridge, stop looking at the 401K, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Jim Cramer is OUT on tariffs, and that's great news!

Might as well just start with tariffs. Lord knows everyone else is talking about it, so let's go ahead and get it out of the way now so we can move on to the hot girls and shenanigans.

So, here's the good news … Jim Cramer is OUT on Trump's tariff plan, and that should immediately help anyone a little nervous sleep better tonight.

I love Jim. Grew up with Jim. He's comfort food for me. But you know who I really love? Inverse Jim!

The ‘ol inverse Cramer, baby! Nothing like it. A tradition unlike any other. For some folks, it’s The Masters next week. For me? It's Jim Cramer yelling on CNBC about some ridiculous stock or the Dow, only to be proven as wrong as humanely possible mere days/weeks/months later.

Works in reverse, too. Sometimes he pumps something up – he was all about Bitcoin in January – only for shit to hit the fan soon thereafter. It's a gift. A special, special gift.

It's the best. Love Jim Cramer. Guy has been around for decades now, but his fastball lost its heat long ago. He used to be Nolan Ryan. Now? He's sort of like Jamie Moyer towards the end.

Sitting 85-88, trying to paint the corners, but usually giving up five runs a night and getting yanked after 40 pitches.

PS: that above meltdown was NOTHING compared to this little display back in 2008. THIS was peak Jim Cramer:

What a week of #content!

God, that hits like crack. What a time that was. Living through 2008, 2020 and now this? How lucky are WE?

Anyway … nobody knows how this is all gonna play out. Not you. Not me. Definitely not Jim Cramer. And certainly not the same people who told you it was a good idea five years ago to lock yourself in your house, close your business, and beg for stimulus money over a virus that 99% of people survive.

Definitely don't listen to them. Please. I'm begging you.

OK, speaking of … let's get to the #content!

Gracie's to-do list, Jenny from the block & Hooters!

Another big week! I know it's tariff-heavy, but the Twitter algo has a mind of its own, and when you click on one thing … you're sort of cooked for the rest of the week. Oh well.

Couple things …

1. Looks like Paulina Gretzky is having a big week down here in Florida for the LIV tourney. I expect a flurry of #content out of her come Monday. Buckle up.

2. Sad that we won't all be able to go on our European vacations this summer. Thanks, Trump!

3. Cooper Alan? He's worth throwing on this weekend while all you southerners head to the beach. Supposed to be in the 90s here in Florida all weekend. First time since October. Summer is so close I can taste it.

4. That Dale-Lamar one? Wild. Who in the hell does Lamar Jackson think he is? Where does he get off?

Hey, Lamar – Dale was winning Daytona 500s in the No. 8 while you were still in diapers. Nobody associates Lamar Jackson with the No. 8. Bozo.

Raise hell, Praise Dale!

OK, rapid-fire time on the way to a big weekend. First up? Some life lessons from Gracie Hunt!

Couple of my personal favorites from Gracie here. Groundbreaking stuff, so take NOTES:

The path less traveled is beautiful

Life is about choosing your hard (no idea what this means)

Nothing worth having in life comes easily

Timing is everything (never heard this one before)

Set healthy boundaries (I've had a nicotine pouch in since before the sun came up today)

Eat the rainbow (blatant rip-off of skittles here)

Prioritize sleep and rest (Gracie clearly doesn't have kids yet)

Get outside and reset to nature’s frequency (it's gonna be 90 here this weekend, Gracie, I'm all set)

Thanks for the tips – and the views! And happy birthday to a Nightcaps OG!

Next? From one OG to the next … let's all welcome Jenny Dell back to her CBS position after a much-needed break:

It's only fair to have Jenny back in class today for the Red Sox home opener. Anybody here from New England grow up with Jenny Dell? She's the hottest thing NESN has ever pumped out, and that is a LONG list. But Jenny is No. 1. Make no mistake about it.

Finally, let's end the week by welcoming Hooters Gisele to class to celebrate a new month. Tough few weeks for #TheOwl, but they're adamant that they're not going ANYWHERE.

And if that means we keep getting calendar #content, I'm OK with it.

See you Monday.

