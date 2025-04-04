Jim Cramer Melts Down On TV Over Trump's Tariffs, And That's A Great Sign!

For anyone still losing sleep at night over Donald Trump's tariff party, you can breathe easy tonight: CNBC legend Jim Cramer has officially melted down over them, meaning we are 100% on the right track here.

The ‘ol inverse Cramer, baby! Nothing like it. A tradition unlike any other. For some folks, it’s The Masters next week. For me? It's Jim Cramer yelling on CNBC about some ridiculous stock or the Dow, only to be proven as wrong as humanely possible mere days/weeks/months later.

Works in reverse, too. Sometimes he pumps something up – he was all about Bitcoin in January – only for shit to hit the fan soon thereafter. It's a gift. A special, special gift.

It's the best. Love Jim Cramer. Guy has been around for decades now, but his fastball lost its heat long ago. He used to be Nolan Ryan. Now? He's sort of like Jamie Moyer towards the end.

Sitting 85-88, trying to paint the corners, but usually giving up five runs a night and getting yanked after 40 pitches.

That's our Jim Cramer!

Get 'em, Jim!

See? He doesn't even have the meltdowns he used to have back in his prime. Look at that clip from 2007! That's Hall of Fame stuff from Jim Cramer. His absolute peak. Boy, we were LIVING back then.

But now? Just a slight meltdown because Trump didn't reciprocate the way Jimbo wanted. Sounds like he wanted an eye for an eye.

What Trump essentially did was tariff everyone a bit differently, and basically say if you drop yours, we'll drop ours. Free trade for all in the end … God willin'. Jim Cramer makes it clear … he ain't a fan.

"I was very let down as someone who really truly believes that free trade is awful for the American working person."

I assume Jim isn't a fan in the same way Ted Cruz and Rand Paul weren't fans yesterday, either. Tariffs could very well lead to higher prices for a while. Some think they're going to absolutely crater businesses. That's probably a bit dramatic, which is weird for us! We're never dramatic around here.

But, frankly, who knows? We haven't used a tariff system like this in a century. Whoever tells you they know what's going to happen is full of crap.

They don't know. I don't know. You don't know. Jim Cramer doesn't know.

But, here's one thing society, in general, knows at this point: the inverse Jim Cramer is a real thing, which means we're in great shape today.

Let's go!