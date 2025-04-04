Dale Earnhardt Jr. Under Ridiculous Legal Attack From Lamar Jackson

Out of absolutely nowhere, we've got a DEI vs. DEI battle brewing in the world of sports between the two most unlikely foes, maybe ever.

Lamar Jackson versus Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ding, ding, ding! Get it? DEI versus DEI? Come on! That's a good one.

That's right, boys and girls. You heard me. Lamar Jackson – quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens. Dale Earnhardt Jr. – NASCAR Hall of Famer, son of Dale, driver of the famous No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Incorporated (the real DEI!).

And, to make things worse, it's all over the dumbest thing imaginable: a number. The No. 8, to be more precise. Dale Jr.'s famous No. 8.

Unless, of course, you ask Lamar Jackson. In a filing earlier this week, Jackson and his team challenged Junior over the No. 8 trademark, contending that it's simply too close to his 'ERA 8' brand.

Yeah, OK!

NASCAR fan or not, you know Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Hey, Lamar, buddy – you're welcome to piss all the way off on this one. You were in diapers when Dale Jr. was making the No. 8 famous. He quite literally runs laps around you. This is silly. Take your ball, and head on home!

In the filing, Jackson contends that:

He is widely associated with the number 8 due to his prominence in the NFL and the branding of his merchandise. Earnhardt Jr.’s registration could falsely imply a connection between the two athletes and infringe on his established rights. Purchasers and prospective purchasers are likely to mistakenly believe that the products Earnhardt Jr. offers are related to the products and services provided by Jackson.

I'm gonna stop you right there, Lamar. You are not widely associated with the number 8. Tom Brady was 12. Dan Marino was 13. Peyton Manning was 18.

Nobody knows, nor cares, what number Lamar Jackson is. He's been in the NFL for five minutes. Great player. But nobody associates him with 8.

Everybody in America, however, knows who drives the No. 8 Budweiser machine. Everyone. NASCAR fan or not, you know who Dale Earnhardt Jr. is. He's been retired from full-time racing for years now, and he's still the most popular driver on the planet. Not even close.

And how about this one from Lamar's team?

Earnhardt Jr.’s registration could falsely imply a connection between the two athletes and infringe on his established rights.

Huh? What are we doing here? What world am I living in? Who in the hell is walking around a racetrack and confusing a No. 8 Budweiser shirt for a Lamar Jackson fan? There is not a single human on this planet that would do that. Not one.

I have that shirt! I wear it all the time. Do you know how many people have come up to make and asked if I'm from Baltimore?

Come on, Lamar. Focus more on not shitting your pants in the playoffs, and less on Dale Jr.

And by the way … this isn't the first time Lamar and his team have gone after someone for the number 8. Right now, they're also in the middle of attacking Troy Aikman over his EIGHT beer company. That case is still active.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

So, Lamar is going after Dale Earnhardt Jr. AND Troy Aikman at the same time over the number 8.

One has won three Daytona 500s. The other has won three Super Bowls. Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, has been around the league for five minutes and is 3-5 in the postseason.

Choose your fighter.