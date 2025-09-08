Giants Fan Trades Haymakers With Two Commanders Fans In Parking Lot After Week 1 Loss

From sideline drama to fan fights, the Giants’ Week 1 loss sparked chaos on and off the field.

The Russell Wilson era has arrived in New York and Giants fans are not at all excited about what they witnessed against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

He went 17 of 37 for 168 yards passing with no touchdowns as the Giants put up just six points in a one-sided loss to the Commanders on the road. It was ugly to say the least.

The head coach and the team's top receiver were going at it on the sideline during the game. Fans are already calling for rookie Jaxson Dart to be handed the starting job.

The Giants are coming off a three-win season. Fans don’t want to see a repeat of that this season, and they're understandably frustrated staring that possibility in the eye.

Those frustrations, for one bucket hat-wearing Giants fan, spilled over into the parking lot after the loss. He was yelling at a Commanders fan before a second one stepped in.

The Giants fan's focus was then shifted to the second Commanders fan and the two started trading haymakers. It didn’t take long before the first Commanders fan got back into the mix and for the Giants fan to end up on the pavement.

Another angle of the parking lot action shows what happened after the Giants fan ended up on the ground. He eats several punches from the two Commanders fans before others finally step in and break the fight up.

In a surprising twist that gets lost in the wild swinging of punches from all involved, one of the Commanders fans was seen bleeding from his face as he left the fight.

It's hard to tell when the injury was inflicted during the fight. There were several wild punches from both sides that landed.

What's not hard to tell is that the fan put up much more of a fight than his team did. Win or lose, you don’t want your fans putting up more of a fight than the team does.