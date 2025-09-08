Female Texans Fan’s Face Badly Bloodied In Clash With Rams Fans - Was She Attacked?

Here we go again with bad fan behavior at SoFi Stadium.

Fists were flying and blood was flowing Sunday during the Texans-Rams game, according to TikTok videos showing the carnage. While fighting at Rams games is nothing new — OutKick has posted dozens and dozens of fan fights from this stadium over the years — what is new is that a woman in the clash was leaking like a sieve.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Blood everywhere.

It looked like she was in a UFC fight.

Let's go to the action and then hear from alleged eyewitnesses:

What caused this clash? A guy on TikTok named GspeedGreg says it was a mom in the front row of the 400 level who started it all. "The LA fan," Greg said on TikTok when asked to give context to what we're watching.



"[G]irl in the beginning of vid. front row. shes the one that put her hands on the texas woman first, then escalated. ugh. most surrounding LA fans sided with LA girl," he added.

Greg was supported by an alleged eyewitness named Kim, who added, "We were sitting right there too. That guy who was holding that baby and throwing fist while holding her should be locked up for child endangerment."

And then, for good measure, Greg and Kim's accusations were confirmed by Candice who says she was sitting right in the action.

"Those girls instigated the entire thing, and didn’t care one bit that they had a child with them," Candice wrote on TikTok. "They never cared about the safety of the little girl and everyone that was crying the Texans fans were wrong simply because a child was there, didn’t get to witness the whole thing and doesn’t know the truth."

Again, why was there an attack? Let's get to the bottom of this.

Candice adds, "I watched the whole thing go on… the LA fans were heckling the couple because they wouldn’t let the mom use their seat. They tolerated it for nearly 2 quarters until they finally said something. The Rams fans laid their hands on the Texan girl first."

I'm all ears if Rams fans want to provide their defense. Were you there punching the Texans fan? Let's hear your side.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM