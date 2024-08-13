Rams & Cowboys Fans Beat Some Ass To Start The Preseason

Let me say it again for those who might be new around here: Preseason NFL games are some of the trashiest, fight-filled sports events in the world. 

As of this fall, I have been working on the Internet for 17 years posting the most-violent, most-disgusting, bloodiest fan fights I can possibly find buried on social media. I have seen it all. I'm an expert in this field. That said, there's no bigger cesspool than NFL preseason games when drunken scumbags show up after buying $5 tickets off StubHub. 

That said, let's go to preseason game No. 1 in Los Angeles where the Cowboys were in town and Rams fans were in the mood to kick some ass. 

Let's start with Cowboys fans beating down a Rams fan. Guys, it's a preseason game! 

And then there's this action where it looks like Rams fan stomping out an unidentified fan: 

It wasn't just the drunken, jacked-up guys throwing fists. The ladies also got into it. 

