Malik Nabers Explains Viral Sideline Clash With Giants Coach Brian Daboll

Cameras caught the Giants' wide receiver and head coach in a heated sideline moment during the Week 1 loss to the Commanders.

Malik Nabers has shed some light on his viral interaction with Brian Daboll in Sunday's season opener.

During the New York Giants' 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Fox cameras caught Nabers in a heated sideline conversation with his head coach in between the first and second quarters. The exchange ended awkwardly, with Daboll extending his hand for a high five that Nabers appeared to miss or ignore.

After the game, both men addressed the interaction. Daboll kept it brief, calling it a moment between "two competitive people understanding that where we are at right now, or offensively, is not where we want to be."

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Nabers gave more insight into the moment.

"I mean, I said I was going to speak up, when it was time for me to speak up, but just trying to get guys going, trying to get everything going," Nabers said. "I felt like we were lacking out there. The energy wasn’t right. So, I took it upon myself to try to boost people up.

"It’s two competitive people going at it. He wants to win; I want to win. I feel like that’s the reason he got me over here is because of how me and him are just alike. So, it was two people just going at it, we trying to get the same outcome."

Nabers caught five passes for 71 yards in the loss, but the Giants failed to reach the end zone — not a great start for a team desperately trying to recover from a 3-14 campaign in 2024.

"Nobody wants to lose," Nabers said. "You always think about your losses, but it won't eat up on me too long anymore. I learned to flush it. It is what it is, leading up to next week; I can't carry this loss until then. So, I have to move forward."

The Giants will travel to Dallas next Sunday to take on the Cowboys.