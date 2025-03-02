Man Who Found Gene Hackman's Dead Body Releases Powerful Statement

The man responsible for finding Gene Hackman released an emotional statement reacting to his death.

The Hollywood star was found dead earlier in the week, along with his wife, Betsy Araka, inside their Santa Fe residence. Hackman was 95 at the time of his death, and his pacemaker hadn't worked since February 17th.

No official cause of death is known, but authorities have ruled out a gas leak and carbon monoxide after the couple tested negative.

It's expected that official autopsy results could take weeks to be released.

Man who found Gene Hackman and his wife releases statement.

Jesse Kesler was the man who found the bodies and made the 911 call to alert the authorities of the tragedy.

He's now opening up about what the couple meant to him after a 16-year long friendship. Kesler said the following in a statement, according to Fox News:

"Gene and Betsy, Thank you for the 16 plus years of opportunity, friendship and trust. Gene Hackman, thank you for lending a hand on projects over the years. I could not believe at the time I was actually working side by side with a legend. Thank you for treating my sons and employees so well and as equals. When on the job you were just another one of the guys. Thank you for all the stories which I will always remember and will cherish forever. Betsy Hackman, thank you for the years of friendship, generosity, opportunity and trust. Thank you for your love for dogs, including my own. Thank you for all the advice and consoling. Thank you for being such a beautiful person. You both will always be near and dear to my heart and greatly missed. Love you Both!"

Hackman's death sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, and it didn't take long at all for tributes to pour in.

His storied and incredibly successful career spanned decades, and included several major hit movies. Among his most famous works are "The French Connection," "Hoosiers," Unforgiven," "Mississippi Burning" and "Crimson Tide."

He was truly a rare talent, and now his entire family has been struck by a brutal tragedy that is leaving people asking a lot of questions.

