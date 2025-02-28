Major Gene Hackman Death Update Announced: DETAILS

A new update is out on the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

The Hollywood legend was found dead at the age of 95 in a Santa Fe residence along with his wife. The death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and the country.

The situation was made worse by the fact there's no clear explanation for how Hackman and his wife both died. A dog was also found dead at the scene.

The police warrant states "the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened. Deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak," according to TMZ.

Gene Hackman update revealed.

There's now more information about the situation. There was no external trauma observed on Hackman or Arakawa when authorities arrived on the scene, according to Fox News.

Final results are pending an autopsy and toxicology report. TMZ reported it could take up to six weeks for a final autopsy to be done.

A gas leak was already ruled out as the likely cause as there were no clear signs of one. Testing on the scene further showed no signs of a gas leak.

Hackman and Arakawa showed the same signs of serious decomposition, according to the same Fox News report.

Hackman was a titan in Hollywood for decades, and appeared in some of the best movies ever made. His popular credits include "The French Connection," "Hoosiers," Unforgiven," "Mississippi Burning" and "Crimson Tide."

I can't even count how many times I've seen "Hoosiers" and "Crimson Tide," and those were just two of the many major movies he starred in.

The situation remains developing. Check back for more updates as we have them here at OutKick. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.