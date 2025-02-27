Ominous Update Revealed In Gene Hackman Death Investigation

Authorities have deemed the death of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, "suspicious."

The legendary Hollywood star was found dead at the age of 95 inside a Santa Fe, New Mexico residence. Arakawa was also dead at the age of 63. The bodies were discovered Wednesday.

One dog was also found deceased in the residence.

Police view Gene Hackman's death as suspicious.

Well, there's a significant update in the investigation of Hackman and his wife's death. Authorities are investigating it as "suspicious," according to a search warrant obtained by TMZ.

Authorities on the scene believe "the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened. Deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak," according to TMZ.

Hackman's wife was allegedly found in the bathroom lying on her right side, according to police. A space heater was near her head, and police believe it's possible it could have fallen after she did.

Police also allegedly found pills on a countertop. The report also states it's believed that Betsy had been dead a long time before being found. Her face had bloating and her feet and hands had mummification.

Hackman was found in a different room near the kitchen in the residence, and authorities believe he could have suddenly fallen, according to the same TMZ report.

The authorities did not find any clear signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. That assessment was backed up by testing conducted by a gas company at the scene, according to the authorities.

Hackman was a titan in Hollywood. His acting credits include "The French Connection," "Hoosiers," Unforgiven," "Mississippi Burning," "Crimson Tide" and other major hits. He won two Academy Awards and served in the Marines after WWII. This situation remains developing. Check back for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.