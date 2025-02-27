Hollywood Reacts To Gene Hackman's Death

Fans and Hollywood colleagues are remembering actor Gene Hackman today after news spread that he had been found dead in his house along with his wife and dog on Wednesday afternoon. Police are investigating but do not suspect foul play.

"On February 26, 2025 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95 and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and dog were found deceased," the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning.

HACKMAN WAS FOUND DEAD WITH HIS WIFE AND DOG

Although the 95-year-old Hackman hasn't acted since the 2000s, his legacy and accomplishments are still impactful today, having starred in classics such as Hoosiers and Crimson Tide to The Royal Tenenbaums, Runaway Jury, Enemy of the State, The Firm, Superman and more. And who can forget one of the greatest car chases in a movie when he appeared in The French Connection?!

"A very sad day for the cinema family. My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers." actor Antonio Banderas tweeted. Famed director Francis Ford Coppola wrote on his Instagram, "The loss of a great artist, always a cause for both mourning and celebration. Gene Hackman, a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss and celebrate his existence and contribution."

Oscar nominee Josh Brolin wrote an emotional Instagram post where he repeatedly said that he was "crushed" by the passing of Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. Viola Davis, an Oscar winner, went through an extensive list of Hackman's movie roles and how impactful they were in guiding her as an actress.

GENE HACKMAN DID IT ALL

Across social media, other fans were posting their favorite movie moments as well as incredible stories about the actor, including one emotional interview about how, when Hackman's father left him and his mother at the age of 13, that stuck with him for the rest of his life and he brought that emotion into his acting.

And, of course, who can forget his role in Hoosiers as men's basketball head coach, Norman Dale?

RIP to a true cinema legend.

