Bobby Knight's Original 'Red Chair' May Have Finally Been Found

For 40 years, various people have claimed that they had the real chair that Indiana University men's basketball head coach Bobby Knight famously tossed across the court in frustration during a game in 1985.

But as we all know, just because someone claims something, doesn't mean it actually is.

This past weekend, however, sports memorabilia collectors were in a frenzy as THE chair may have finally been revealed to have been held the last few years by current Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, who surprised reporters and the Hoosiers faithful with the revelation.

"You guys don’t realize that is ‘the chair.’ I've had it a while," Woodson told reporters after the game.

KNIGHT'S CHAIR HAS BECOME FOLKLORE FOR DECADES

"A lot of people say they have the chair, but a guy by the name of Scott Greer, tennis coach here, many years ago," Woodson began. "He was the only one thinking out of the box that night when Knight threw that chair. That morning, he got up and he came to Assembly Hall and he got the chair and he got [multiple Hoosiers staff] and Coach Knight to all sign off on it and took pictures with it."

The news was stunning, especially for memorabilia collectors and those who thought they were "in the know," or that the chair was lost forever.

THE WILD STORY OF WHAT HAPPENED TO BOBBY KNIGHT'S RED CHAIR

According to sports business analyst Darren Rovell, who also had the original story wrong as to who actually had ownership of Knight's chair, the story now goes like this after Rovell spoke with various parties since Woodson's statement:

During that infamous basketball game in 1985, the school's tennis coach, Scott Greer, paid attention to the usher who grabbed the chair off the court and put it in a specific spot. The next day, Greer went back and saw it there and had Coach Knight and others verify that it was "the chair."

When Greer passed away, he willed the chair to Chip Hoskins, who is married to one of Greer's daughters and was an IU student at the time of Knight's eruption. Two years ago, Hoskins actually loaned the chair to Coach Mike Woodson for as long as he remained as the school's head coach.

Woodson kept the whole thing a secret for two years until he claimed that he brought and sat in Knight's chair this past weekend for the 4t0h Anniversary when Indiana defeated No. 13th-ranked Purdue 73-58.

Turns out his story may finally answer the question that has become somewhat of a mystery for the Hoosiers.

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow