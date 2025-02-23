Indiana Hoosiers Go On Insane Run To Beat Purdue On Anniversary Of Bobby Knight Chair Throw

Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball fans were given a reason to be extremely happy on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers were visiting town, and this game was massively important. Apart from being a rivalry game, the Hoosiers needed to win this matchup to keep their March Madness at-large hopes alive.

At the end of the first half, things didn’t look so good for the home team. Purdue took a 37-25 lead into the half and seemed poised to run away with the game. However, Indiana quickly showed it wasn’t going to go quietly.

Indiana began the second half on a 28-3 run - yes, you read that right - to take a 13-point lead. That avalanche of momentum was more than enough to carry the Hoosiers to a win.

During the second half, Malik Reneau reached the 1,000 career points milestone, becoming the 55th player in program history to do so. He did it on a dunk that was captured in a pretty sick photograph.

Perhaps the best part of the victory was that today marks the 40th anniversary of former head coach Bobby Knight throwing a chair on the court against, you guessed it, Purdue.

All of that made for some pretty happy reactions on X.

Indiana now sits at 16-11 and will likely need to win out to make the tournament. While that’s a daunting task, the momentum created from today’s game can certainly get them there.