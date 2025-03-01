Gene Hackman Death Investigation Gets Sad Update

Authorities have announced an update on the death of Gene Hackman.

The Hollywood legend and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead inside his Santa Fe residence earlier in the week, and there are a lot of questions about the situation.

Hackman was 95 at the time of his death.

The initial police warrant states "the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened. Deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak," according to TMZ.

Gene Hackman death investigation update announced.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office held a news conference Friday, and revealed Hackman's pacemaker was last working on February 17th, according to Fox News.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the media it's a "very good assumption" that's the day Hackman died.

That means Hackman might have been dead for nine days before his body was found. That's incredibly sad.

The authorities also announced the legendary actor and Arakawa both "tested negative for carbon monoxide." That confirms earlier reports that there were no signs of a gas leak and testing on-site showed no issues.

Yet, a cause of death remains unknown at this time, according to Mendoza. Police will also analyze "cellphone data, phone calls, text messages, events, photos in the cell phone to try to piece the timeline together."

"We're doing a timeline from the time of death and the autopsy and the results. We're going to start working our way backwards. We're going to do both and then hopefully make a determination as to what may have happened to both of the individuals," Mendoza told the media, according to the same Fox News report.

Hackman appeared in several major Hollywood hits during a career that spanned several decades. Some of his biggest hits were "The French Connection," "Hoosiers," Unforgiven," "Mississippi Burning" and "Crimson Tide."