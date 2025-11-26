Gaslighting Jamie Lee Curtis Actually Starts To Cry As She Boldly Compares Donald Trump And Princess Diana

Guys, I have an ALL-TIMER on this beautiful, glorious, Thanksgiving Eve. The #content Gods put one on a TEE for us this morning, and I'm about to crank it to the moon.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who has become so unfathomably loathsome over the years, went on some British morning show and literally started CRYING as she made some batshit crazy comparison between Princess Diana and … Donald Trump.

That's right. Everything I just said is 100% real. I ain't making any of it. Jamie Lee, whilst promoting some new movie she's in that nobody will watch, literally started crying while remembering Princess Diana because of how mean Donald Trump is.

What a moment. What an interview. What incredible gaslighting. It starts at the 10-minute mark. ENJOY:

This is PEAK TDS, folks

*Crying*

"Extraordinary person … extraordinary person. I mean, what an example. And look at where I live (throws hand up in disgusted fashion).

"And look at the example of the leaders, look at the example of the people leading my country, and the hatred that they spew. And the way they treat people. And the way they talk about people."

My God. It's just amazing. It's all so fake, and yet, so, so impressive. Jamie Lee Curtis is so full of crap. These fake tears ain't fooling me, Jamie Lee! You're not crying over this. Stop it.

And really? We're crying about Princess Diana nearly 30 years later? Really? We're still doing that, huh? I mean, she was great, but really? Crying?

And of course – of COURSE – she has to beautifully blend Donald J. Trump into this tear-fest. Because why not? Trump Derangement Syndrome doesn't take the holidays off, you know. No days off when it comes to TDS!

Yeah, let's LOOK at the way the leaders of this country talk about people. They call them Hitler. And a fascist. They arrest them. They call their supporters "deplorables." Sometimes, they try to kill them. Sometimes, they actually do kill them.

Piss off, Jamie Lee. Don't try to rewrite history here because Trump wagged his finger at someone and said "Piggy." No, no, no. We're WAY past that at this point.

No fake tears over Princess Diana is gonna change that. Cat's outta the bag, toots.

PS: another Lib is predicting "Trump's undoing." They've all panned out so well in the past. Can't wait to see how this one goes.