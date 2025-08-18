Jamie Lee Curtis Puts The Freakier In 'Freakier Friday' In A Low-Cut Top For A Now-Viral Disney Promo Video

Seemingly out of nowhere, Jamie Lee Curtis dropped a low-cut Freakier Friday promo for Disney over the weekend that racked up - pun intended - more than 11 million views.

The special message introduced TikTok, and parts of the larger internet, to a side of her they didn’t know existed. Of course, those of us around back in the 90s are familiar with the more revealing side of the now 66-year-old actress.

Even so, the viral movie promotion caught most of us familiar with her game off guard too. Let's be honest, the last time we saw Curtis promoting the movie she was in a pants suit talking over Lindsay Lohan the entire time.

That's night and day compared to the thirst-trapping movie saleswoman who, I assume anyway, put extensions in her hair and showed up over the weekend to do some old-fashioned promoting.

In addition to the historically significant promo she created, Curtis made a surprise visit to a showing of Freakier Friday at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Friday in the same low-cut outfit.

Jamie Lee Curtis' Freakier Friday Promo for Disney Proves She Can Still Command the Spotlight

Like it or not, that's how you promote a movie. Sometimes you need some viral gas in the tank and Jamie Lee Curtis can still go viral, even in her 60s. Who knew?

Look, it's not enough to get me to go see it, but the video had to put a few extra asses in the seats simply out of respect for reaching of a whole new generation.

I somehow survived without ever seeing Freaky Friday, and I feel like if you've ever seen one of the many times the switching bodies story line has been used, you've pretty much seen them all.

That's not a knock on the fine work Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are putting out there. The movie has been seen by a lot of people. It took in $28.6 million domestically during its opening weekend, according to Deadline.

Curtis' promo helped the movie maintain its second spot this past weekend by bringing in another $14.5 million domestically, per AP. Not bad for a sequel that was released 22 years after the first movie.