Lindsay Lohan's GMA Appearance Was Ruined By Jamie Lee Curtis

Like America really wants to hear from Jamie Lee Curtis. Read the room, lady.

Jamie Lee Curtis owes Lindsay Lohan an apology.

The two actresses stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to promote their new movie, Freakier Friday, and it was has-been Curtis, 66, who wouldn't let Lohan, 39, get a word in edgewise.

"I know Jamie is very excited about the film, but she should let Lindsay talk more lol," one fan correctly noted.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Why is it newsworthy that Jamie hijacked the interview? Because Jamie has been complaining about Hollywood and telling reporters that she's "prepping to get out" of the movie industry.

Could've fooled us, Jamie. You come off as a bitter old hag who doesn't want the elegant Lohan to upstage you on national television.

Here's what went down this morning:

In an interview with The Guardian to promote the new movie, Curtis rambled on about how badly she hates Hollywood, and plastic surgery and women Lindsay's age who have used plastic surgery to get jobs.

"I have been self-retiring for 30 years. I have been prepping to get out, so that I don’t have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I’m no longer invited," she continued.

Party's over, Jamie.

Over on Google Trends, we can see exactly why women will go see this movie and it's not because Jamie, who openly says she's a dinosaur in Hollywood, is in it.

Outside of one viral moment back in January when Jamie went viral because Gen Z discovered an old video of her stripping, Lohan has stomped her on Google Trends.

From 2004-2014, Lohan was one of the biggest stars on Google before disappearing on purpose.

Jamie could take a page out of Lohan's book and do the same.