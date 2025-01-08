Jamie Lee Curtis Stripping Turns On Gen-Z, Kay Adams Tries Raw & The Media Meltdown Over Black NFL Firings

It's Hump Day, I'm wearing a new Dale Jr. No. 8 Budweiser sweater that I got for Christmas, it's 30 degrees in the great state of Florida and my timeline is filled with apocalyptic videos from California.

What do all of those have in common? Nothing at all! I'm all over the map today. Fires in LA, Greenland might be joining the SEC, my state is now bordered by the Gulf of America, and Jamie Lee Curtis is turning on an entirely new generation.

I mean, if that ain't a mixed bag, I don't know what is. Let's get started.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where we check in on Jamie Lee (before she was insufferable) and go from there.

What else? Well, I have the mob sharpening their pitchforks over Black Monday (a yearly tradition at this point), a pickleball fight for the ages and Kay Adams at RAW (yep).

Once again, Queen Kay delivers. Nobody does the internet game better than her. Nobody.

Grab you a Daytona 500 Busch Light – what a beaut! – and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap:

What a deal for the Daytona 500!

Snagged me one of them bad boys at the Circle K yesterday while on a wild goose chase for something called an "Olipop" for the First Lady. True story.

These damn Olipops are insane. The suburban moms LOVE them. This is the new Stanley cup. Remember that craze? Well, it's Olipops now. They even had them at the snack shack at my dad's fancy golf course (can't hide money!) I played a few weeks back. Insane.

Anyway, back to Busch Light. Are those cans amazing or what? Maybe my favorite Latte scheme to date. Nice work.

Now, that ain't the only Busch Light/Daytona 500 collab ahead of next month's race. Take a look at THIS, single guys and gals:

Jamie Lee Curtis revs up Gen-Z

What a promo! I did some Big J digging on Latte's official website, and it turns out you have to fill out an application to get picked/paired.

Here are the two multiple-choice questions:

1. Which of the activities do you enjoy the most?

- Hunting

- Fishing

- Hiking

- Country Music Show

2. Where is your favorite place to enjoy Busch Light?

- Your local bar

- A backyard hang out

- A concert

- A live sporting event

Followed by this short-answer response:

You're on a real speed date and have 10 seconds to tell your date about yourself - GO! (255 character limit).

Ten seconds to sell yourself, boys and girls. Whatcha got?

"I'm Zach, I can't stand liberals, Buffalo Wild Wings has the best burger in America, I nearly fried my new Traeger on first use, fall starts the morning after Labor Day, Christmas Day is overrated & so is Herbie's dog."

Best I got. Take it or leave it, ladies!

Speaking of lasting 10 seconds, let's check in on 1990s Jamie Lee!

Pickleball, Kay, Black Monday & Greenland!

Jamie Lee Curtis is absolutely insufferable in 2025. She's peak Hollywood now. Mask, virtue-signaling, gaslighting, the whole nine yards.

But Jamie Lee back in her prime? Elite. That above tweet has nearly 6 million views since yesterday afternoon. Six million! Gen-Z didn't realize the talent she had before she became another brainwashed gaslighter. Sad.

But, they know now! And for those feverishly digging through your old box of VHS tapes at home, don't worry! YouTube has you covered:

We used to be such a proper country. The wokes would never let that fly nowadays! Sad. But, we're on the mend, boys and girls. The US of A is just about BACK, and we're adding to our stable just in time for the next world war!

Speaking of, let's rapid-fire this bad boy into a big Hump Day night. First up? Greenland!

Incredible. I knew a second Trump term would be electric, but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the #content we've gotten so far … and he hasn't even re-taken office yet!

He's trading for Greenland, made the Canadian prime minister quit, and already re-named an ocean. And it's only Jan. 8! My God. We're in for such a big four years of #content I don't know that this column can properly absorb it all.

We'll try, though. Don't you worry, Libs! We will try.

Next? I wrote about it this morning because I was so annoyed, but anyone else exhausted from the left's predictable meltdown over two black coaches getting fired in the NFL this week?

I mean, come ON:

My God.

We do this every single year. Every year. It's inevitable. Again, I wrote about it earlier, so bookmark this and read it when you're taking a dump later on.

For now, just know that A) the Rooney Rule is racist and pure DEI garbage, B) Antonio Pierce got fired because the Raiders stunk, and C) Jerod Mayo was very clearly in over his head from the onset.

They didn't get fired because they were black. And the Patriots would probably LOVE to just come out and hire Mike Vrabel and skip the BS, but they can't, because the woke Rooney Rule is in place. Frankly, it's an insult to black people. All of DEI is an insult to black people.

Stop making every little thing about race. Black, white or purple, we do not CARE. If a black, purple-haired lesbian with 14 pronouns in her title could lead the Dolphins to a Super Bowl, I'd sign her TODAY.

Just win, baby. And Al Davis would agree!

Next? Let's blow off some steam with a good, clean, fun, family-friendly game of pickleball!

What a battle. No idea what started it, no idea who said what, but I'm here for all of it.

Feels like this is quickly the route all pickleball games are going. It was all fun and games at first, but people are now so heavily committed to it that we've just started beating the piss out of each other. Seriously, I feel like we get one of these fights every other week.

PS: pickleball? Overrated. There, I said it. Play tennis like a man.

OK, that's it for today. Kay Adams was trending last night because she tried RAW for the first time, and you can go ahead and figure out why the internet pounced.

See you tomorrow.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You tired of the woke mob and Black Monday? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.