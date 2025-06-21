Furious Customers Say Cracker Barrel Has Been 'White-Washed' With Cold New Look

I know I'm probably beating a dead horse here, but I have to take a few minutes today to dive into Cracker Barrel's new look.

Yes, it's been a contentious topic for a year now as pilot redesigns permeate across America. Little by little – one by one – our beautiful landmark is getting a makeover that nobody asked for.

The good news? The rocking chairs are still outside. For now. But everything else? It's a little different. The muckity-mucks at Cracker Barrel HQ (what a great place that must be!) call it a "modernization." That's just a fancy term for saying the walls are now white and gray, and the tables are now booths.

Booths!

Anyway, some love it, most folks hate it, and every few weeks a new section of America is introduced to the changes.

And they're never thrilled about it:

Cracker Barrel falls victim to a sad new reality in America

"They've white washed the old country store. @Cracker Barrel you guys had a aesthetic. it was fine wtf is this I feel uncomfortable."

See? Not pumped. This little TikTok has since gone viral, with nearly 20,000 likes and 1,500 comments. Shockingly, none of them – and I mean none of them – are positive:

I didn't even know it was possible to gentrify a cracker barrel

they decrackered the barrel

THE GRANDPARENTS DIED and the grandkids inherited it

it's not millenial Grey, it's landlord Grey. they make it as neutral as possible to make it as easy as possible to sell if it goes under

Every last scrap of its uniquecharm removed, and made to look like f*cking Panera. I hate this timeline.

the tide of american corporate brutalism spares nothing.

The same thing that has happened to every restaurant in the last two decades, bland, boring, business like.

I could go on and on. Trust me, it's a war zone in that post. This has been happening for a year now, and I've been disgusted by it every step of the way.

That last comment is 100% right, by the way. Look at McDonald's. Wendy's. Taco Bell. Pizza Hut. It's all just bland now. We used to have it all in this country back in the ‘80s, ’90s and early-2000s. Those were the best days, weren't they? We had it all, and we pissed it away just like that.

We didn't know how good we truly had it. Sad.

Back when Wendy's was yellow, Taco Bell was pink and teal, McDonald's had an actual playground, and Cracker Barrel had an ounce of character. Now? The walls are gray – or "white-washed" if you prefer – and the tables are booths.

Before you know it, the triangle of tees will be gone, the fireplace will be shuttered, and the rocking chairs will be replaced with whatever the hell Gen-Zers sit on nowadays. Probably some of those weird ‘standing chairs’ that help blood flow or some crap like that.

It's sad, but it's the timeline we're in right now.

Stay strong.