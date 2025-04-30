Cracker Barrel's New Modern Look Is An Insult To Americans

I hate to do it, but I have to go after Cracker Barrel today. Don't love it. Don't feel good about it. But I took an oath here at OutKick to uphold the Cracker Barrel beat, and I have an obligation to fulfill it.

I've written this story before, but, unfortunately, I have to hit it again: Cracker Barrel's new look is making great American patriots sick to their stomachs, and I don't blame them one bit.

Word started trickling out last summer that our great restaurant was undergoing some modern changes, and I knew right then this thing could go off the rails. I wrote about it. You guys read it, because you flooded my inbox with angry responses. I get it.

Now, nearly a year later, those changes are starting to permeate throughout Cracker Barrel locations throughout this great country – and the old folks ain't thrilled about 'em.

This ain't my Cracker Barrel

Yeah, I mean, it's just unacceptable. There's no other way to put it. There are certain things in life you just don't mess with. Cracker Barrel's decor is absolutely one of those things.

The rocking chairs outside. The gift shop inside. The CDs from 1972. The candy from 1930. The college team sweatshirts, depending on which location you're at. Go Gators!

The Sunrise Sampler. The meatloaf. The pancakes. The hash browns. The apples. Leave the food alone, and definitely leave the decor alone.

People don't walk into a Cracker Barrel hoping to see the future. They want the past. The good old days. A simpler time.

Frankly, I think Cracker Barrel should make a rule where no cell phones are allowed in the dining room area. Just you, your family, and the little triangle tee game in between. That's it. Maybe play some checkers while you wait for your eggs. That's it.

But the Gen-Zers have decided to invade our space, and make everything modern. Banquet seating? Lighter paint options? Fresher? Cleaner?

Nope. That's not what we want. Not what we grew up with. Not what we go to Cracker Barrel for. It's disgusting, and it's insulting to you, me, and mamaws all across this country.

This ain't your daddy's – or your grandaddy's – Cracker Barrel. It's some modernized version of the establishment we've all come to know and love, and we shouldn't stand for it for one more second.

Stop the madness!