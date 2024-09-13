Cracker Barrel's Remodel Insults Customers, But This New Menu Twist May Save It

There are a few beats here at OutKick that I'm very proud to have inherited. Most involve fast cars and/or good-looking women. Both of which, by the way, I enjoy.

But, over the past few months, I've somehow taken on the Cracker Barrel beat – and I've gotta say, it may be my favorite.

I love Cracker Barrel. I grew up going to that place all the time, and I'm proud to have carried on that same tradition with my own family now. We went road-tripping this summer, and you bet your bottom dollar we stopped at a couple Cracker Barrels along the way. They're the best.

The rocking chairs outside? Insane. The little shopping section inside that separates the dining hall from the outside world? Perfect. If you ever need some candy from 1955 or a couple solid country CDs, that place is LOADED with them.

The food? Obviously, it's the best. Grandpa's Breakfast? Elite.

I take the Cracker Barrel beat very seriously, and I like to hold them accountable. A few weeks ago, word started to trickle out that a couple locations were undergoing a makeover. That didn't sit well with Americans, and it still doesn't today.

Take a look:

Cracker Barrel may have redeemed itself

As Michael Scott would say, Nope, don't like that.

You don't mess with perfection. The inside of a Cracker Barrel is perfection. It should never, ever be changed. Ever. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Cracker Barrel ain't broke.

Naturally, that little makeover – a modernization, some would say – went over about as well as you'd expect:

I like it the way it was. It was a vibe a theme and I love that. I don’t want bright and open. I think this remodel was unnecessary.

It’s been millennial-ized.

The reason for those lattices were so that it wouldn’t feel like you’re eating in a Target, and now I’m pretty sure that’s exactly how it will feel like. No need to go modern when you’re supposed to be old-timey.

The character is gone. Why does everything have to look the same nowadays? Why?

I could go on and on, but you get the picture. The comments were a wasteland of negativity. Still are.

That being said, I will give Cracker Barrel credit for their fall menu strategy. It's come to my attention – via the internet, of course – that Cracker Barrel is zigging while the rest of mainstream America is zagging.

While places like Starbucks and Dunkin and every retail store from Florida to California are currently leaning into "pumpkins," Cracker Barrel has decided to throw everyone a curveball and tap into the "apple" market.

The new fall menu features everything apple – from mimosas (although Cracker Barrel shouldn't have alcohol if we're being honest) to tea to cobblers.

"As autumn approaches, guests are seeking flavors beyond the standard pumpkin spice and we know they’re ready for warm comfort food to accompany cooler temperatures outside," Cracker Barrel Vice President of Marketing Communications, Julia Perry, said via FSR Magazine.

"Cracker Barrel’s fall menu is equipped to meet both of those needs. Our new Fried Apple French Toast Bake, inspired by our signature fried apples, and savory Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd’s Pie, a new twist on our beloved hashbrown casserole provides guests the delicious flavor and comfort they’re craving more than ever this season."

That's what I'm talking about, baby! Now, we're getting somewhere. I love fall. LOVE it. It's the best time of year, and there ain't a close second.

But Americans are tired of pumpkins. It's too much. Starbucks has been shoving pumpkins down our throats for a month now. A month! The apple market is completely untapped, and I'm thinking Cracker Barrel is about to bounce back in a big way here.

In fact, a quick check of their latest Instagram post proves me right!

September = apple season. October = pumpkin season

Watching this as we pull into a Cracker Barrel for the night.

I was influenced.

Love it!!!!

Yep, just as I suspected. Americans hate the remodel, but they may be swayed to plant their butts right back in those new seats for some apple cobbler. And if that's the case, I think our beloved franchise will be off to the races this fall.

One step back, two steps forward. Let's keep the momentum up over these next few months, fellas.