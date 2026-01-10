Fernando Mendoza's Hot Aunt Put America In A Trance While Indiana Humiliated Oregon

Ah yes, a tradition unlike any other. My favorite tradition in this country, frankly. Nope, not The Masters. Not Augusta. Whilst I do love that one, this one tops it by a mile.

Another year, another college football playoff semifinal … and another absolute star being born in the stands. We do so many great things in America. Identifying hot women during major sporting events – which is really like trying to find a needle in a haystack – is right at the top.

As Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers absolutely humiliated Oregon in Friday's Peach Bowl, America turned its attention to Fernando's mom, Elsa, and aunt in the crowd. Mainly because the ESPN cameras kept showing them after each Indiana score.

And, after eight (!!!) Hoosiers scores, America was fixated:

Add Fernando Mendoza's aunt to the list

Yes, he would! Brent started this tradition two decades ago – time flies! – and here we are in 2026 still ID'ing absolute rockets at big games.

Let's go ahead and add Fernando's mysterious aunt – who is still unnamed – to the list. It's an elite one, too.

Jenn Sterger (duh). JJ McCarthy's then-fiancee, who is now his wife. Master's Girl. Sad Kentucky Girl. Baylor Girl. Caleb Williams' ex-girlfriend. NFL Draft night legend Gia Duddy. Will Levis' sister.

And now, Fernando's aunt. I'm sure I missed a couple, but you get the point. We have a knack for this in America, and we didn't disappoint last night.

The game did, but we didn't.

Boy, that game STUNK, huh? Just brutal. We use the term ‘belt-to-ass’ way too much at this point, but that was the very definition of belt-to-ass. Oregon was toast the second they walked off the bus. All of Bloomington was there. It was a bloodbath.

A ‘dub on the field. A ’dub in the stands.

The Hoosiers are rolling right now.