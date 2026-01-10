Ticket Prices For Miami-Indiana College Football National Championship Game Are Already Breaking Records

Might be better off watching this one at home.

The college football national championship game is set. Miami vs. Indiana. The home team (which will technically be the away team) versus the hometown kid. What a matchup. Frankly, it's the best possible outcome for the sport. Should be a good one.

And, if you wanna go, you better A) be LOADED, B) hit some mammoth parlays this weekend, or C) have a rich uncle on the brink of death.

Because folks, the ticket prices for this title game are astronomical. Like, comically expensive:

Good Luck Seeing This One

I mean, my goodness. The most expensive national championship game EVER? In Miami Gardens? Who would've thunk it?

Well, scratch that. Everyone would have. This is what happens when you get the local team against a team with A) a local Heisman winning QB and B) an alumni base as ferocious as Indiana's.

I mean, did you SEE the Peach Bowl last night? It was literally all Indiana fans. Just a sea of red on both sides of the stadium. Was ANYONE in Bloomington last night? It had to be empty.

Anyway, I did some Big J digging myself on StubHub, and found that prices ain't much better over there:

Looks like the cheapest single ticket will run you over $3,500 in the nosebleeds. If you want to sit with Kings in the 72 club, you'll have to take out a second mortgage on your home and pay upwards of $15k. If you want to see the entire field but not be in the sky (section 340), you're looking at around $20k.

Amazing. These are Super Bowl-level prices for the college football national championship game. And there's no Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame — or any SEC team involved! What a time to be alive.

I'm all in on the ‘Canes, by the way. Defend your turf, even if all the common folk who supported you all season can't afford to get in.