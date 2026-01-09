Unstoppable Indiana Hoosiers Dominate Oregon Ducks After Series Of Crazy Dante Moore Mistakes

Can anybody stop the Indiana Hoosiers? Based on the absolute beating they've put on two marquee opponents in the College Football Playoff over the last 10 days, the answer might be no.

Indiana demolished the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on New Year's Day, allowing just 23 rushing yards, getting six tackles for loss, and seemingly running over the Tide at will. But the Oregon Ducks were expected to provide a stiffer test for head coach Curt Cignetti in the semifinal game played at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The Ducks entered with an elite defense that shut out a very good Texas Tech team, and a high-powered offense led by quarterback Dante Moore. They'd played the Hoosiers tough already in the regular season matchup in Eugene, with the game tied until late. Head coach Dan Lanning looked to make adjustments after admitting that the Hoosiers had schemed well in their 30-20 win.

Well, it didn't work. Though to be fair, much of the blame could be placed on Moore for a series of inexplicable, game-changing mistakes in the first half.

Indiana Steamrolls Oregon Offense In Another Blowout

On the very first play from scrimmage, Moore dropped back to pass and just…flat out threw it directly to an Indiana defensive player. That's not an exaggeration, it was just, completely telegraphed and thrown a solid three yards behind his intended target. As bad of a throw as it gets, and an easy 7-0 lead for the Hoosiers.

Still, to Moore's credit, he came back and led a 14-play touchdown drive to even the game at seven midway through the first quarter. That was as good as things would get for Oregon. The Hoosiers responded with a touchdown drive of their own to retake the lead. And they never looked back, in part because Moore hit his own running back with the ball.

With the game still close at 14-7, Moore tried to run an RPO and instead fumbled the ball directly to the Indiana defense.

On the flip side, Mendoza showed off why he was a deserving Heisman Trophy winner, dropping an absolute dime to Charlie Becker, who made a great play of his own, to open up a 28-7 lead.

The Hoosiers just never stopped, capitalizing on yet another Moore fumble to add more points. For what was expected to be a close game, early in the third quarter, Indiana had a 42-7 lead. Oof. Oregon tried to keep it close, but Mendoza couldn't be stopped and the final ballooned to 56-22.

Oregon actually did have some success on offense, when they weren't turning the ball over, averaging 5.6 yards per play until a final garbage time drive compared to Alabama's 3.9 in the Rose Bowl. But they couldn't stop Mendoza, who once again was extremely efficient and combined exceptional accuracy with outstanding decision-making. In a playoff semifinal, he finished 17-20 for 177 yards and five touchdowns. Oh, and the Indiana defense had three sacks and five tackles for loss, frequently putting pressure on Moore or stopping the run game. Because why not.

If it wasn't abundantly clear after Indiana beat Oregon in Eugene, or when they beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, or after they obliterated Alabama in the Rose Bowl, it should be clear now. The Hoosiers are really, really, REALLY good. They're disciplined. They are elite tacklers. Their offense is efficient and consistent. They don't beat themselves with mistakes. And they take advantage of opportunities. For Dan Lanning and the Ducks, the loss is yet another disappointing end to a great season. For Cignetti and the Hoosiers, they now have a chance to cement themselves as one of the best teams in the history of college football. Finish off an undefeated 16-0 season, and beat the Miami Hurricanes in a home game. Hard to see otherwise after yet another blowout win.