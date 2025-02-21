An Entire Cracker Barrel Made An Army Vet With Alzheimer's Cry, And You Will, Too

Another day on the Cracker Barrel beat for me. I do a lot of things here at OutKick – Nightcaps, MMPS, mocking the Libs – but reporting on everything Cracker Barrel is maybe my favorite part of the job.

I love the place. Grew up in it. Bring my kids to it to this day. It's home for me. The rocking chairs. The CDs from 1950. The candy from World War I. The pegs on the table. All of it.

Cracker Barrel is the bar, and, frankly, it's not particularly close. Great Christmas shopping experience, too. My grandma has never complained!

Anyway, it's a slow news day, which isn't surprising given that it's Feb. 21. So, let's fire up the VCR and pop in a video that's currently making the internet sob.

Meet Richard, an 89-year-old Army vet with Alzheimer's who goes to the Cracker Barrel every single day for breakfast. He lost his wife to cancer 10 years ago. He loves a good sunrise sampler and a solid cup of coffee.

And, he recently got a birthday surprise that tugged at the 'ol heartstrings:

Another win for Cracker Barrel

Goodness gracious me. What a moment. God, I love this country. Sure, we just lost to the Canadians, but whatever. That's yesterday's news. Today, we pick ourselves up off the floor and sing Happy Birthday to Richard.

What a moment. Talk about unity. This is what it's all about, boys and girls. Right here. It's what makes this the greatest country in this world. You don't see this in Russia or China.

(Maybe you do, I don't know)

But you do here. The US of A, baby. One of a kind. Land of the free, home of the brave.

With all due respect to the Waffle House and Bob Evans and Denny's … you ain't getting this sort of content anywhere else but a Cracker Barrel. It's why great patriots have dined there for generations, and they'll continue to do so as long as I'm at OutKick.

I won't let Cracker Barrel die. Won't do it. I'll keep them in the news as long as I can. Great food, great service, great patriots.

Now, do they anger folks once in a while because they foolishly try to remodel all their stores? Sure. But, I try to keep them honest there, too.

I shoot it both ways, and Cracker Barrel – and society – is better for it.

God Bless America.