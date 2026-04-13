Elle Fanning's 'Stunt Rehearsals' For Her New Show's Sex Scenes Left Her Co-Star 'Sore'

We've heard tales before that the filming of sex scenes isn’t all that the magic of Hollywood makes them out to be. They can be more like a choreographed fight scene than what you see on the screen.

Some in the acting profession are better equipped to handle them than others and there are various ways to go about tackling the scenes. In one instance, they can be more like fight scenes. In another, they could be described as stunt work.

For Elle Fanning's new show Margo's Got Money Troubles, they fall into the stunt work category. In fact, they're called "stunt rehearsals," according to her co-star Michael Angarano.

"We had rehearsals that were for our sex scenes — but they called it stunt rehearsals — and it was actually kind of fun thinking of it like stunt work," the 38-year-old actor told People.

These stunt rehearsal sex scenes, he explained, were a "bonding" experience for the two that left him "sore after."

That's how you follow up a story about Elle creating an OnlyFans account for research purposes for the role. You don't want people to think you're going through the motions.

You have a show where the character has a baby, has money problems, and gets in the business of taking it off on the internet. You can't fake that. You need to research it, and you need sex scenes that leave the actors sore.

That's how you create and then market a new show. Everyone knows it, but not everyone is willing to go there. It appears they went there.

"We've known each other as friends, and, you know … I was really excited to do it with her because it's such a complicated relationship," Angarano said.

"It's so dimensional and heavy, and … I think the show does a really good job of this in general, where it presents very dysfunctional, flawed people, but doesn't really judge them."

You'd tune out if they started judging these dysfunctional, flawed people. The last thing a dimensional and heavy relationship needs is judgment. Give me the car crash without warning those in the car.

I don’t want any skid marks in the road. I want a car without braking to crash into another one for entertainment purposes.

"I think a lot of people would cast aspersions about their relationship," he continued. "It's inappropriate, it's many things, and he does not treat it well, but it was really fun. It was just a really fun thing to explore."

Take those aspersions and cast them elsewhere. This was a really fun thing for him to explore and that better come across in the final product. If it doesn’t, I'll be the first one to send in a complaint.