Elle Fanning Created An OnlyFans Account For Research Purposes

Don't tell me there isn’t a difference between those who leave no stone unturned for a role and those who just show up on the set and hope for the best. Don’t tell Elle Fanning that either.

The last thing she wanted to do for her role as Margo in the upcoming Apple TV series Margo's Got Money Troubles was to show up unprepared. Imagine playing someone who joins OnlyFans without doing so yourself.

Elle wasn’t about to do that. Not when she's part of turning a bestselling 2024 novel into a series. The 27-year-old told People last week that to prepare for the character of Margot Millet, she created an OnlyFans account.

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"There were a lot of things," she said that went into preparing for the role. "Obviously, I am an Instagram user and a TikTok user. I got to look at that."

"Also, we had to dive into OnlyFans a little bit," she added. "We did create an account for the writer's room, and for me, so I could check out how the website is."

Elle's character faces financial troubles after she drops out of college to raise her baby. She leans on her parents; mom Shaynne Millet, a former Hooters' waitress played by Michelle Pfeiffer, and dad, Jinx Millet, a former pro wrestler played by Nick Offerman.

How Far Did Elle Fanning Take Her OnlyFans Research?

I have the same questions you do, I'm sure. The first is, did Elle Fanning also create content for this account she opened? It would be somewhat performative, wouldn’t it, if she just opened one without any content?

I don’t want to criticize her methods or anything. I'm with her as far as authenticity is concerned. You almost have to open an account. I'm not an actor, so I don’t know how far you have to take it.

I'd like to believe that if you're playing an OnlyFans content creator that you've also created some content on the platform. For the authenticity. It doesn’t stop there either.

Now that I know Elle joined OnlyFans, I have questions about how dedicated to this show Pfeiffer and Offerman are. Did she pull a shift at a Hooters? Did he step into a wrestling ring?

For the sake of the show, I hope they did. I think the audience will know right away if they're faking it. I'd hate for that to derail things.

"There was a lot of looking at OnlyFans with the writers, but we all gave consent to each other before we did it," Eva Anderson, who serves as a showrunner on the show, said.

"We were very responsible and we just tried to get as much information as we could before we started."

At the very least, they have that. I hope the countless hours of research on OnlyFans pays off for Elle and the writers.