Jack Black, Who Is Elle Fanning's Hall Pass, Reacts To Her Melting Into A Puddle Over Him

Elle Fanning is turned on by Jack Black (yes, that Jack Black) and she doesn’t care who knows it. Her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, who she's been in a relationship with since 2023, is even aware of her odd attraction to the 56-year-old actor.

Black had an opportunity to react to Elle melting into a puddle over him for a promotional video for his upcoming movie Anaconda. That's how you sell tickets to a movie, kids.

Do you want asses in the seats? You better get the star of that movie reacting to an actress more than half his age calling him "the hottest man" she's ever seen in her life.

Black's co-star in the movie, which hits theaters on Christmas (see, now you not only know that Anaconda is a thing, but you also know when it's coming out), Paul Rudd, showed him a video of the 27-year-old labeling him "sex on legs."

Black did give the clip a knowing hair flip, but isn't as confused as Elle is about his looks. He said, "Have you ever heard of body dysmorphia? Where when you look at yourself, you're like, 'Oh, I'm so ugly,' but really you're like this gorgeous creature?"

He continued, "I think she's got like the opposite of that, where she looks at me, which objectively is a goblin gremlin, and she sees this gorgeous creature, apparently."

Jack Black Sees the Viral Clip and Delivers a Classic Response

Black concluded that Elle has "goblin dysmorphia." He then added, "Thank you. I appreciate the compliment, but I have to close my eyes, because I can't quite process what I'm hearing there. But thank you, Elle."

He played along a little bit here, he's got tickets to sell after all. Nothing does that like having a much younger actress fall over herself when looking at a picture of one of the movie's biggest stars.

That's just science. He's well aware of Elle Fanning's "bizarre thing" for him. Wenner told Jack Black in person when they met at the Golden Globes last year, reports Entertainment Weekly, that Black was his girlfriend's "hall pass."

I'm sure Black's wife of almost 20 years, Tanya Haden, is thrilled by that.