Dakota Johnson Is 'Always Psyched Up' To Film Sex Scenes

Actress Dakota Johnson is always down to go to pound town. Her words, sort of. Fresh off of sending Jimmy Fallon into a cold shower after an appearance on "The Tonight Show," she was talking sex scenes on the podcast circuit.

Like I said when she had the late-night host completely rattled, the Materialists actress knows how to promote a movie. On Tuesday, she appeared on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang and was asked how she prepares for sex scenes.

Johnson doesn’t have to prepare at all, she revealed. She told Poehler, "I don't have to. I'm, like, always psyched up for sex." The host replied to the answer with, "F*ck yeah."

Exactly, Amy. Dakota Johnson is a professional who is always prepared for sex. She added, "Psyched up?' Is that a thing? Let's go to pound town?"

I told you she knows what she's doing when it comes to promoting movies. Her parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, after all. She comes by it naturally.

Dakota Johnson learned her approach to sex scenes from the best

It's not like there's nothing that goes into the sex scenes, but it's about the character. She gets down when it's time to get down on set. All she needs is to know the character.

"First, it depends on who the character is and who the character’s supposed to be to the audience," Johnson said. "Is she like a super idolized hot girl? Is she a housewife? Is she lonely? Is she scared? Is she conservative?"

Her mom, who she revealed still has great tits, instilled the confidence needed for such intimate scenes.

"My mom raised me to be really proud of my body and love my body. So I've always felt so grateful for that, especially in my work because I can use it and it feels real," Johnson told Poehler.

"She was very honest and open about body stuff, like getting my period. She also talked to me about sex and how precious and important it is."

Well done mom. She's an absolute star. She can do a sex scene at the drop of a hat, then go out and promote a movie with ease. We need more Dakota Johnson, not less.