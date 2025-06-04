Dakota Johnson's Low-Cut Dress During 'The Tonight Show' Appearance Had Jimmy Fallon Rattled

Actress Dakota Johnson knows a thing or two about promoting a movie. It's all about getting attention, and if that means completely distracting the late-night host, then so be it.

The 35-year-old made a cleavage-heavy appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday and had host Jimmy Fallon rattled. She was there to promote her new movie Materialists.

As soon as Johnson sat down, the low-cut dress became the topic of discussion. She immediately sensed getting through the interview could be an issue. She said, "Oh God," before joking, "This is the wrong outfit."

Fallon did his best to reassure her that she looked great, adding, "Just don’t move." But he was already completely rattled.

Not since Sydney Sweeney showed up in a low-cut dress in February 2024 has he had an eye-control challenge of this level. Johnson joking that "my eyes are up here" didn’t help matters.

Dakota Johnson brought her best movie-promoting game with her to The Tonight Show

Fallon nervously played it off and tried to continue with the interview, but Johnson had some more skillful movie promoting to do. He brought up the SNL 50th Anniversary special.

The two briefly discussed seeing each other there before she blurted out, "Tell me if there's a problem."

The late-night host appeared to be losing the eye-control challenge at this point. He responded, "Right now, there's not a problem. There's almost a problem, but not quite… everything is going according to plan."

Johnson jokingly asked for a blanket so that she could avoid any potential wardrobe malfunctions or further distractions. Fallon offered up a tissue, and she proceeded to cover up her cleavage with it.

Like a gentleman, he offered to throw the tissue away for her. He didn’t want to ruin her outfit. She asked him if he wanted to keep it. He responded, "I’m putting this on eBay this evening! You won’t believe where this tissue’s [been]! TMZ!"

And just like that, the movie has been successfully promoted. Johnson managed to get Fallon all worked up, the interview is trending online, and you now know she has a movie coming out.

The Materialists, starring Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, is scheduled to be released in the United States next Friday, June 13.