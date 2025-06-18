Country Star Has Internet Buzzing With Edgy Video: WATCH

Ella Langley has a significant following in country music and on social media.

Ella Langley has the internet's attention after firing up TikTok.

The country music sensation has been on an insane run lately in the genre and on social media. She cleaned up at the ACM Awards, and has firmly cemented herself as a superstar in the genre.

All the signs have been there for a long time, and now that she's broken through, there's no question she's here to stay.

That's good news for country music fans.

*RELATED: Country Music Star Rocks Tiny Bikini In Spicy Photo*

Ella Langley goes viral with new video.

One of Langley's greatest skills is the fact that she has a tendency to dominate the internet. She had it buzzing for days after she appeared to wink at a message claiming Riley Green is a "dumbass."

Well, she's back at it again after firing up TikTok with an edgy video…..that featured a very interesting song choice.

The now-viral video is set to Ronnie Milsap's classic song "(There's) No Gettin' Over Me." Read into that as much as you'd like, amid nonstop relationship rumors.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for the comments section to light up since the video was posted Tuesday night:

She is the modern day Dolly 🔥

Love me some Ella

literal perfection, stop it 🔥

country Stevie Nicks 🖤

Ella you’re that freaking girl

America's sweetheart melting hearts all across America.

THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE ❤️‍🔥

Between her and Jessie they make me so proud to be from Bama

Langley's run feels like watching an athlete chase championship after championship. You know greatness when you see it, and that's what country fans are currently experiencing.

She's responsible for several major hits, and is putting up outrageous numbers on social media. You love to see it.

I don't know what Langley is planning next, but there's no doubt it will impress. Let me know what you think of her social media game and music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.