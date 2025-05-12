Country Music Star Has Internet Buzzing With New Viral Photos

Ella Langley had herself a weekend on social media.

The "Nicotine" singer cleaned up this past week at the ACM Awards. She's been on a rocket ship in the country music world, and her domination at the popular award ceremony feels like she's officially taken things to a new level.

She won the following awards:

New female artist of the year

Single of the year

Music event of the year

Visual media of the year

Ella Langley has social media buzzing.

It was complete and total domination. As someone who was on the Langley hype train far ahead of most people, I must admit that it's pretty cool to see her continue to climb to the top of the mountain.

She kept the momentum high with several viral posts over the weekend looking back at the event. Check out Langley's posts below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do I always say? You have to keep your foot on the gas when the momentum is high, and that's exactly what the talented singer did over the weekend.

She took home four ACM Awards, and proceeded to drop several viral posts over the weekend. Her fans certainly loved to see it.

The comments were popping with a lot of praise:

The Stevie Nicks of our time 😍

THE outlaw woman

Absolutely stunning

Great country singer

So beautiful, Ella🖤

Congratulations and keep it going, amazing young lady

Ella Langley continues to prove she's here to stay, and that's not going to change. That's good news for those of us in the content game and people who love country music. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.