Country Music Star Goes Viral With Eye-Catching Outfit: WATCH

Ella Langley is blowing up on TikTok with a new video.

The "Nicotine" singer has been on an absolutely incredible content run lately. She spun Instagram up in a frenzy with a recent bikini picture, is on tour with Riley Green and also teased a second studio album in the works.

It's safe to say she's been very busy, and her audience continues to grow with every passing day.

Ella Langley goes viral with eye-catching outfit.

It's clear that Langley has zero intention of slowing down, and that's good news for the country music world.

She dropped a short video on TikTok from a recent performance, and her black outfit certainly didn't go unnoticed.

The short clip of her singing "weren't for the wind" currently has more than 2.2 million views. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for a match to be lit in the comments section:

To tell you just how broad Langley's appeal is in country music, I was at a cookout over the weekend with a group of guys across a wide age range. They all said they were big fans.

In fact, they all said they were big fans of Riley Green and Langley. It's almost like the two have cemented themselves as A-list talent.

Who called that more than a year ago? Oh, that's right. I did.

It should be a lot of fun to see what Langley cooks up going into her next album. Let me know what you think of her music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.