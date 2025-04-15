Country Music Star Teases Major Life Update, Will Spin Fans Into A Frenzy

Country music sensation Ella Langley is apparently cooking something up in the studio.

The popular "Nicotine" singer has turned into one of the most recognizable talents in country music over the past couple years, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact, Langley seems hellbent on cementing herself as a legit grade-A talent. As a fan of country music, it appears to me that she's going to have zero trouble completing that goal.

Ella Langley teases major career news.

Langley's first studio album - "Hungover" - was released August 2, 2024, and immediately turned into a massive hit with country music fans.

It felt like she officially kicked down the door and put the industry on notice. Now, it looks like she's gearing up to do it again.

Langley recently hopped on her Instagram story while in the studio and posted that "Record #2 is loading...," according to a screenshot grabbed by Whiskey Riff.

You can see a screenshot of her since-expired Instagram story here. No further details about her upcoming album are known at this time, but I have no doubt it will live up to what will be a deafening level of hype.

Outside of working on a new album, Langley is also on tour with fellow country music star Riley Green. The two have a pair of hit songs together, and getting on his tour has been outstanding for her career.

It's just another data point that Langley is here to stay.

While I think it's safe to assume the album is going to take a long time to come together, it should be fun to see what singles and teases she releases. We'll be following here at OutKick. Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.