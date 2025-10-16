Country Music Star Has Internet On Edge With Spicy Instagram Posts: PHOTOS

Ella Langley has the internet buzzing ahead of her new single coming out.

The incredibly popular country singer has turned into one of the biggest stars in music, and made waves when she announced her new song "Choosin' Texas" will hit streaming platforms this Friday.

She recently performed during a show, and as you'd expect, it took no time at all to go viral.

Ella Langley goes viral with Instagram posts.

What do I always say when it comes to momentum and attention? When you're winning, you keep the pedal to the floor. Don't let up for a second, and that's the vibe Langley is choosing ahead of "Choosin' Texas" coming out.

She is going mega-viral on Instagram with a photo that appears to be from the set of the music video.

She also posted a short video featuring the song…..and it has more than 100,000 likes for a fairly obvious reason.

The comments on both posts are loaded with people going crazy, and one dude wrote, "I watched this an unhealthy amount of times."

Welcome to the internet. It's a crazy place, and when it comes to hyping something up and setting the stage, I'd say Langley knows exactly what she's doing.

You play the game to win. Her music is dominating the country music world, and her social media game is probably the best out there right now in the genre.

Lastly, if you haven't heard Langley's version of Toby Keith's classic song "Wish I Didn't Know Now," then I suggest you give it a listen below. It's outstanding, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.